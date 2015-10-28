(Adds detail)
ATHENS Oct 28 The Greek coastguard rescued 242
migrants when their wooden boat sank north of the island of
Lesbos on Wednesday, but at least three drowned, including two
small boys, authorities said.
"We do not have a picture of how many people may be missing
yet," a coastguard spokeswoman said.
A man and the two boys were found drowned and an extensive
search was under way in the area after what was thought to be
the largest maritime disaster off Greece in terms of numbers
involved since a massive refugee influx began this year.
More than 500,000 refugees and migrants have entered Greece
through its outlying islands since January, transiting on to
central and northern Europe in what has become the biggest
humanitarian crisis on the continent in decades.
Inflows have increased recently as refugees are trying to
beat the onset of winter, crossing the narrow sea passages
between Turkey and Greece on overcrowded small boats.
"These praiseworthy attempts of the coastguard to save
refugees at sea is at risk of now turning into a constant
operation of locating and collecting drowned refugees," Greek
shipping minister Thodoris Dritsas said.
Lesbos, which lies less than 10 kilometres from the Turkish
coast in the north Aegean Sea, has been a primary gateway for
thousands of migrants entering the European Union's outermost
border.
At a summit last Sunday, EU leaders agreed to cooperate
further in handling the crisis, and to provide United
Nations-aided housing for 100,000 people, half of them in
Greece.
Aid organisations say it barely addresses the problem of
ensuring safe and legal routes for people to seek refuge.
"What we don't need in the wake of this tragedy is another
'extraordinary' meeting that leads to a dead end. What would be
truly out of the ordinary - but completely necessary - is real
and concerted action," said Gauri van Gulik, Amnesty
International's deputy director for Europe.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)