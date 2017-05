ATHENS At least 34 people, including 11 children, drowned when their wooden vessel sank off a Greek island close to Turkey on Friday, the Greek coastguard said, in what was thought to be one of the worst accidents involving migrants in months.

The Greek coastguard said casualties included 16 women, 11 children and 7 men. Twenty six people were rescued, a spokeswoman said.

In a separate incident overnight, eight people drowned off the island of Farmakonisi.

