Feb 24 The United Nations refugees' agency on
Wednesday said restrictions imposed by western Balkan states on
the movement of migrants fly in the face of basic refugee
protection rights.
Filippo Grandi, who heads the United Nations High Commission
for Refugees (UNHCR), said the move may stifle movement and
create a bottleneck of migrants and refugees in Greece, which
has until now been the primary gateway of people fleeing
conflict from the Middle East.
"(These) restrictions probably go against even European
rules and regulations and certainly against basic refugee
protection laws," he told reporters in Athens.
