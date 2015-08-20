* Syrians want to get to northern Europe
* Refugees head for northern city and frontier
* Macedonia already overwhelmed by migrants
(Adds new ship setting sail, state of emergency in Macedonia,
new measures by Britain and France )
By Michele Kambas
PIRAEUS, Greece, Aug 20 A car ferry carrying
just over 2,400 Syrian refugees arrived on the Greek mainland on
Thursday as a wave of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty
continued unabated, straining a country already in economic
crisis.
Many of the Syrians made 'V for victory' signs as they
disembarked in the port city of Piraeus from the ship, chartered
by the Greek government to ease conditions on islands in the
eastern Aegean, where migrants are arriving on inflatable
dinghies and small boats from nearby Turkey.
Greece has been found largely unprepared to deal with the
migrant crisis in recent weeks, prompting criticism from aid
agencies. Arrivals in July totalled 50,000, far outstripping the
figure for the whole of 2014.
But many of the Syrians who arrived at Piraeus, which is
part of the sprawling Athens conurbation, said they had no
intention of staying in Greece as they flee civil war at home.
They planned instead to head almost immediately to the northern
border via the second city of Thessaloniki, hoping to move on to
other European countries.
Thessaloniki is close to the borders of Macedonia and
Bulgaria, and the Macedonian government, also unable to cope
with the influx, declared a state of emergency on Thursday.
"Which is the bus to Thessaloniki?" asked 28-year-old Jwan
from the Syrian city of Aleppo as he and hundreds of others
milled on the Piraeus quayside, before heading into central
Athens. Trains and buses depart from there to Thessaloniki,
which lies close to the Macedonian and Bulgarian borders.
HEADING FOR GERMANY
Jwan had travelled with his two sisters from Turkey to the
island of Lesbos. "We don't want to stay in Greece, we want to
go to Germany," he said.
Macedonia is already overwhelmed by migrants trying to get
to northern Europe where they hope to find more help,
opportunities and jobs.
Many of those have been massing at the French port of Calais
in recent months to try to force their way across the Channel to
Britain, disrupting both heavy goods and train traffic.
Britain and France announced new measures on Thursday to
prevent undocumented migrants entering the Channel Tunnel, while
stepping up joint police operations against the people smugglers
who profit from their desperation.
The Greek car ferry Eleftherios Venizelos had left Kos on
Wednesday and stopped at several other islands to pick up more
refugees from the Syrian civil war on the voyage to the
mainland.
Another ship was expected to head out to pick up fresh
arrivals from the islands on Friday, the semi-official Athens
News Agency reported - but not the thousands of migrants from
Asia, Africa and elsewhere in the Middle East, considered
economic migrants, who are also sleeping in abandoned buildings
or in the open on some islands.
Even for the Syrian refugees landing in Piraeus, no guidance
seemed to be available on where to go next, apart from buses to
take them from the port to the nearest metro station.
Some of the refugees showed tickets, for which they had paid
60 euros ($67), for a journey directly to Thessaloniki.
CHANGE OF COURSE
Greek officials had initially said the ship would head
there, and at one point a bus company told Athens News Agency
that it would take the refugees from Thessaloniki to the
Greek-Macedonian border town of Idomeni.
But then the vessel abruptly changed course for Piraeus. It
was unclear why.
Sneaking into Macedonia on foot has become a popular route
in recent years for migrants to make their way to richer
northern European countries. However, any plan to dump refugees
close to another country's border could have left Greece open to
criticism that it was effectively shifting the problem on to its
neighbours.
"First they told us the ship would go Thessaloniki, then
Athens," said Darek Khouja, 18, also from Aleppo. "I want to go
to Germany. It has very good universities and I want to continue
my studies, get on with my life."
He and his friend Kamel Farezu, 20, both engineering
students, travelled together to Greece from Turkey. Both had
left their parents and family behind.
Germany said on Wednesday that it expected to receive a
record 800,000 asylum-seekers and refugees this year, four times
last year's level, and more than twice the 300,000 it was
forecasting only in January.
Arrivals in Greece last week alone were equal to almost half
the number for all of 2014 and bring the total for this year to
160,000.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
Kevin Liffey)