Companies and organisations are pledging to provide goods and services to thousands of migrants who have overwhelmed European nations as they flee war-torn and impoverished countries.

Following are some examples of help offered by companies and organisations.

> The European Union will allocate 30 million euros ($34 million) in aid for dairy farmers to make surplus milk available to migrants. (Sept. 15)

> Google announced a donation-matching campaign that aims to raise $11 million for humanitarian organisations aiding migrants. (Sept. 15)

> Air Liquide, Michelin, Sodexo and Total will assist refugees being resettled in France with food, essential supplies, health care, help with resettlement costs and training. (Sept. 11)

> The UN High Commissioner for Refugees

(UNHCR) and Goldman Sachs have partnered to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to migrants, earmarking 2 million pounds ($3.1 million) for supplies including emergency food packs, secure accommodation for vulnerable children and temporary medical facilities. (Sept. 10)

> Hungary's Magyar Telekom will offer free wifi service in transit zones set up for migrants, the unit of Deutsche Telekom said. (Sept. 8)

