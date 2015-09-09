Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BUDAPEST The Hungarian army started military exercise on Wednesday to prepare its soldiers for a role in guarding the southern border, state news agency MTI cited Chief of Staff General Tibor Benko as saying.
Hungary is planning to send soldiers to help police patrol the border where thousands of refugees and migrants are arriving from Serbia every day.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said passing legislation to deploy the army would not be possible before September 20.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.