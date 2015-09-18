* Croatian buses, train take migrants to Hungary
* Hungary, having vowed to keep them out, takes them in
* Snapshot of confusion and contradiction in Europe
By Gergely Szakacs
BEREMEND, Hungary, Sept 18 At least 1,000
migrants crossed by train and bus northward into Hungary from
Croatia on Friday under the watch of Hungarian security forces
sworn to keep them out - a snapshot of the confusion and
contradiction of a divided Europe.
Even as Hungary's army rushed to erect a fence along parts
of its frontier with Croatia, a fellow member of the European
Union, Hungarian soldiers and police did not prevent the
migrants from crossing the border, first in their hundreds by
bus and then more than 1,000 by train.
Their transfer came just hours after Croatian Prime Minister
Zoran Milanovic said that - with the inflow into his country
topping 13,000 in little more than two days - matters were out
of control and that his government could no longer register or
accommodate the new arrivals. They would be waved on, he said.
A Hungarian police spokesman said the migrants were being
taken to two Hungarian registration points in Szentgotthard and
Vamosszabadi -- both close to the Austrian border.
Hungary denied coordinating the move with Croatia, while
Austria denied coordinating it with Hungary, reinforcing the
sense of chaos prevailing in Europe as it grapples with the
biggest migration crisis in decades.
Only on Wednesday, Hungary had fired volleys of tear gas and
water cannon to keep out stone-throwing migrants on its border
with Serbia, the second day of a crackdown that right-wing Prime
Minister Viktor Orban says is designed to defend "Christian"
Europe from hundreds of thousands of mainly Muslim migrants.
Thousands of migrants switched their route, streaming into
Croatia, and then on Friday into Hungary and Slovenia in what
critics say is becoming a desperate game of human ping-pong.
At the Hungarian border village of Beremend, police and
soldiers at first lined up, backed with two army Humvees mounted
with machine guns, to block the path of more than 10 busloads of
migrants arriving at the border from Croatia.
Then, they ushered them onto Hungarian buses, saying they
would be taken for registration. Later, a train packed with over
1,000 migrants crossed the border and stopped at the Hungarian
town of Magyarboly, where they were directed by police and
soldiers onto another train on an adjacent platform.
"They will have to get off at Hegyeshalom anyway," a police
officer was overheard telling a colleague, in reference to a
town on Hungary's border with Austria. The officer denied any
knowledge of the train's destination when asked by a reporter.
"CRIMINAL OFFENCE"
A spokesman for Austria's Interior Ministry denied there had
been any coordination with Hungary on the migrants' eventual
passage to Vienna.
Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic told reporters near
the point where the migrants crossed that they were simply being
returned to Europe's Schengen zone of border-free travel, most
of them having first entered in Greece but then leaving the EU
to travel north through the Balkans.
"Those who came from the Schengen zone now go back again to
the Schengen zone," he said. Croatia and Serbia are not members
of the zone, while Hungary is.
Hungarian police said another "significant" group had been
detained at the Gyekenyes crossing point from Croatia, some 150
kilometres northwest of Beremend, and would also be registered.
Hungary accused its southern neighbour of aiding and
abetting a crime.
"Instead of helping people, Croatia is encouraging masses
and masses of people to commit a criminal offence - illegal
crossing of the border is a criminal offence," Foreign Minister
Peter Szijjarto told reporters in the Serbian capital Belgrade.
