BUDAPEST, Sept 4 Hungary must protect its
borders and enforce European Union rules on migration also among
migrants camped out at Budapest's eastern railway station, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
"We Hungarians, if we want to continue to be able to move
freely within Europe, we must protect our borders and must
enforce meeting EU rules at the Budapest eastern railway station
as well," he said.
Orban said most migrants at the station, who do not want to
be registered in Hungary, want to go to Germany, but he said
Hungary cannot let them through as that would risk Austria
closing its border.
"If Germany issues visas for them, we can let them out," he
said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Matt Robinson)