BUDAPEST, Sept 5 Hungary will deploy police
forces along its southern border after Sept. 15 to stem a
refugee influx and also send in the military if parliament
approves a government proposal, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
on Saturday.
"The big changes will come after Sept. 15... and we'll bring
the border under control step by step," Orban told a news
conference. "We'll send in the police, then, if we get approval
from parliament, we'll deploy the military.
"It's not 150,000 (migrants coming) that some want to divide
according to quotas, it's not 500,000, a figure that I heard in
Brussels, it's millions, then tens of millions, because the
supply of immigrants is endless," the right-wing premier said.
