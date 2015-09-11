BUDAPEST, Sept 11 A Hungarian camerawoman who
kicked and tripped migrants fleeing from police this week has
said that, as a mother, she regrets her actions, which she said
were carried out in panic.
At the same time, Hungarian police said they had interviewed
Petra Laszlo as a suspect late on Thursday after prosecutors
ordered an investigation for disorderly conduct.
The camerawoman was fired on Tuesday from the right-wing
news station N1TV, also known as Nemzeti TV, after videos of her
actions spread in the media and on the internet.
Separate videos show her kicking a girl and tripping up a
man carrying a child as hundreds of migrants, many of them
Syrian refugees, break away from police on Hungary's southern
border with Serbia.
"I honestly regret what happened ... I am practically in
shock from what I did, and what was done to me," Laszlo wrote in
a letter posted on mno.hu, the website of the newspaper Magyar
Nemzet.
She said she had panicked when hundreds of migrants started
running towards her, and had wanted to protect herself.
"I am not a heartless, racist camerawoman who would kick
children ... I am a woman, a mother of small children, who has
since lost her job, and who made a bad decision in a panic," she
added.
Hungary's right-wing government has taken a hard line on the
flow of migrants across its borders en route to western Europe,
portraying them as a threat to Europe's prosperity and
"Christian values".
More than 170,000 migrants, many of them refugees from
conflicts in the Middle East, have been recorded entering
Hungary so far this year.
Police have been trying to round them up and register them
in line with European Union rules, but many migrants refuse,
fearing that they will then be forced to stay in Hungary rather
than move on to Germany or Sweden.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey)