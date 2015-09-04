BUDAPEST, Sept 4 Around 300 migrants broke out
of a Hungarian reception camp near the Serbian border, fleeing
towards a motorway that connects southern Hungary with Budapest,
police said in a statement on Friday.
Tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from war-torn areas
such as Syria and Afghanistan, have arrived in Europe in recent
months and Hungarian authorities are struggling to contain the
flood of people.
Police said it was chasing the group and stopped traffic on
the motorway while footage from public television showed riot
police surrounding the migrant camp.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)