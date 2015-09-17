(Adds detail, comments by Hungarian Foreign Minister)
BUDAPEST, Sept 17 The European Union's migration
commissioner said on Thursday that barriers of the kind that
Hungary had erected on its Serbian border were temporary
solutions that only diverted refugees and migrants to other
countries and escalated tensions.
Hungary on Wednesday detained 29 people as migrants
demanding to be let through its newly-shut EU frontier clashed
with riot police firing water cannon and tear gas.
"The majority of people arriving in Europe are Syrians in
need of our help," Dimitris Avramopoulos told a joint news
conference with Hungary's foreign and interior ministers.
"There is no wall you would not climb, no sea you would not
cross if you are fleeing violence and terror," he said. "We have
a moral duty to offer them protection."
Avramopoulos urged Hungary to continue to work with the EU
Commission to find common and lasting solutions, adding that
violence was not the answer.
Hungary is planning to extend its security fence towards
Romania and parts of the Croatian border in a measure that it
says is necessary to protect the European Union's external
frontier and its border-free Schengen zone.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed
shock and alarm at the treatment of refugees and migrants on the
border of Hungary and Serbia, warning that they should be
treated with dignity and their human rights respected.
But Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lashed out at
those criticising Hungary's handling of the clashes.
"It is bizarre and shocking how some members of
international political life and the international press
interpreted yesterday's events," Szijjarto said, without naming
anyone specifically.
He said that, by siding with rioting migrants pelting
Hungarian police with rocks in clashes that left 20 police
injured, some "respected members" of international politics only
encouraged violence.
"All these people will be responsible if these events are
repeated today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," he said.
Szijjarto said the European Union's common refugee policy
had failed to tackle the crisis, which has seen hundreds of
thousands of people fleeing poverty, war and persecution in the
Middle East, Asia and Africa pour into the continent.
"We are probably seeing a protracted wave of migration that
has endless reserves," Szijjarto said, proposing two measures
that Budapest says could tackle the root causes of the crisis.
He said the EU should establish a common force without delay
to protect Greece's borders, to which Hungary would provide a
"massive national contribution" in the form of police, money and
soldiers.
"Quotas should be applied here, because here quotas make
sense," he said, adding that Hungary also proposed that the EU
should take charge of financing refugee camps in Turkey, Jordan,
Lebanon and Iraq and build new camps there if necessary.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)