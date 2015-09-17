By Ivana Sekularac
| HORGOS, Serbia, Sept 17
HORGOS, Serbia, Sept 17 Hundreds of migrants
have left Serbia's northern border with Hungary by bus bound for
Croatia, emptying makeshift camps created after European
Union-member Hungary sealed its frontier.
A day after violent clashes between migrants and Hungarian
police along the border line, a Reuters reporter said the area
had significantly emptied as many migrants gave up trying to
enter Hungary and turned to Serbia's western neighbour Croatia,
a member of the EU.
An official with the Serbian transport company Lasta said it
had taken 500 people from the area to the Serbian border town of
Sid near Croatia since Wednesday night. Others were queuing for
buses on Thursday.
"I'm going to Croatia. Here the border is closed," said a
man who gave his name as Abed and said he was from the
devastated Syrian city of Homs. "Maybe the border to Croatia is
open, maybe it is closed, but we are going to try."
Croatia said more than 5,000 had crossed from Serbia since
Wednesday morning, stretching its resources and putting Slovenia
next in line to confront a crisis in which hundreds of thousands
of people have come from the Middle East, Africa and Asia to
Europe's shores.
Hungary on Tuesday sealed its southern frontier, the EU's
external border, with tough new laws under which asylum seekers
have been rejected in quick succession and those that try to
illegally cross the fence have been arrested, tried and
expelled.
(Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Timothy Heritage)