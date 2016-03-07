BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungary and Croatia will
reopen three railway border crossings that have been closed
since the middle of last year because of the migrant crisis, the
state news agency MTI reported on Monday citing the two
countries' interior ministers.
There were no immediate details about when the crossings
would reopen and whether the opening was to be permanent.
Crowds of migrants entered Hungary through the crossings of
Murakeresztur-Kotoriba, Gyekenyes-Koprivnica and Magyarboly-Beli
Manastir on the way to Germany last year.
Those large-scale movements stopped after Hungary finished a
fence on its southern border with Serbia and Croatia late in
2015 to keep migrants out.
(Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens)