Hungarian police officers watch migrants as they board a bus to the nearby refugee and asylum seekers camp, in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant (C) is squeezed among refugees and other migrants trying to get on a bus following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BUDAPEST Hundreds of migrants left central Budapest early on Saturday in a long queue of buses laid on by Hungarian authorities overwhelmed by defiant crowds who had struck out on foot to Western Europe, a Reuters witness said.

Many smiled, bidding goodbye to Hungarian volunteers who had brought food and water in recent days during which several thousand migrants were camped in front of a central railway station after authorities cancelled all trains heading west to Austria and Germany.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto, writing by Matt Robinson, editing by G Crosse)