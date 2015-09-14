(Adds detail, more comments)
BUDAPEST, Sept 14 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban expects a high rate of asylum requests to be
rejected after tougher new rules take effect from midnight,
according to excerpts of an interview with private broadcaster
TV2 published online on Monday.
Orban was also quoted as saying in the interview published
on the origo.hu website that his government "was more likely
than not" to declare a crisis situation due to mass migration on
Tuesday.
"Given that the Hungarian government considers Serbia a safe
country ... in such a case, if someone is a refugee, we will ask
them whether they have submitted an asylum request in Serbia,"
Orban was quoted as saying.
"If they had not done so, given that Serbia is a safe
country, they will be rejected," he said.
Asked, whether he expected violent scenes at the southern
border after the planned crackdown, he said: "We do not know
what will happen. We are prepared for both simple and
complicated situations."
Earlier on Monday Orban directed hundreds of new policemen
to the southern border with Serbia to help manage record numbers
of refugees and migrants trying to enter the European Union.
Orban also said the migrant crisis could cost Hungary up to
200 million euros ($226.16 million).
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying Hungary
may need to amend its 2015 budget if the crisis persists as
reserves have been severely depleted.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
