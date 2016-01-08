BUDAPEST Jan 8 The European Union should establish a new frontier on the northern border of Greece, because an agreement with Turkey will not be enough to stop hundreds of thousands of migrants from coming to Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"I think the next line of defence that we need to build up lies on the northern border of Greece," Orban told public radio in an interview.

He said Bulgaria, one of Greece's northern neighbours, should be adopted into the EU's border-free Schengen zone, while Macedonia should be given financial support and other assistance so it could beef up its defences.

"I do not think that the deal with Turkey will be sufficient in itself," Orban said. Hungary erected fences on its southern borders to halt the flow of migrants. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)