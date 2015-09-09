BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary has closed its M5
highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon
at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on
foot towards the motorway, police said on their website.
It said the entry point on the M5 highway, which leads from
the south to Budapest, had also been closed.
State news agency MTI reported that as many as 200 to 250
migrants left a collection point for migrants near the border in
Roszke after police could no longer contain a group of mainly
young males pushing against their cordon.
Police were trying to round up migrants at an intersection
along the highway, MTI said.
Local news website Index said some 400 migrants broke free
from the collection point and half of them set out on the
motorway, the other half on a secondary road towards the city of
Szeged.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)