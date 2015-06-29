BUDAPEST Hungarian police fired tear gas to break up clashes in a camp for migrants in the eastern town of Debrecen on Monday, police said.

It was unclear what triggered the clashes, which started with a fight between two migrants in the camp on the outskirts of the town 230 km (140 miles) east of Budapest.

Police spokeswoman Erika Demeter said the police had used tear gas to "pacify people" but there were no injuries.

Another spokesman, Denes Dobo, said the conflict broke out between two Turkish nationals and several other migrants were embroiled in the row. Police arrested one of the Turkish migrants.

Police had to temporarily close a road nearby as a group of migrants set fire to a garbage container and pelted rocks outside the camp, Dobo said.

"Right now there is calm in the camp, police is upholding public order and security," Dobo said.

In the first six months of this year, the number of migrants crossing into the European Union via Hungary's border with Serbia exceeded 66,000, overtaking even the number arriving in Italy.

