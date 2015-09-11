A child rests on its mother's shoulder at the train station in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PRAGUE Hungary could see the number of refugees entering the country rise to 400,000 to 500,000 by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

More than 170,000 migrants, many of them refugees from conflicts in the Middle East, have been recorded entering Hungary so far this year.

