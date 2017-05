BUDAPEST Hungary will reject asylum seekers entering from Serbia who have not previously sought asylum in its southern neighbour, a government spokesman said on Monday as Budapest launched a crackdown on migrants flowing.

"Certainly, as that is the international legal rule, therefore it must be done that way," Zoltan Kovacs said at Hungary's southern border with Serbia when asked if such migrants would be turned back.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Matt Robinson)