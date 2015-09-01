BUDAPEST, Sept 1 Hundreds of angry migrants
demonstrated outside Budapest's shuttered Eastern Railway
Terminus on Tuesday, demanding that the station be reopened and
they be allowed to travel on to Germany, a Reuters reporter at
the scene said.
Migrants waved tickets, clapping, booing and hissing, and
shouting "Germany, Germany" with police lined up at the entrance
to the station.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs, when asked why the
railway terminus was closed, told Reuters in an e-mailed
statement that Hungary was trying to enforce EU law, which
requires anyone who wishes to travel within Europe to hold a
valid passport and a Schengen visa.
(Reporting by Budapest bureau; editing by Anna Willard)