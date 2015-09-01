* Migrants demand passage to Germany, Western Europe
* Hungary says enforcing EU rules on passports, visas
* Ruling party figure: we want no European Caliphate
BUDAPEST, Sept 1 Hundreds of angry migrants
demonstrated outside Budapest's shuttered Eastern Railway
Terminus on Tuesday, demanding that they be allowed to travel on
to Germany, as a migration crisis put the European Union's rules
under unprecedented strain.
Hungarian authorities closed the train station altogether,
then reopened it but barred entry to the migrants. About 100
police wearing helmets and wielding batons guarded the station.
Dozens of migrants who were inside were forced out.
Around 1,000 people waved tickets, clapping, booing and
hissing, and shouting "Germany! Germany!" outside the station.
Later they sat down, staring down at a police blockade at the
entrance of the station.
One man held up a sign that said, in German: "Please let us
go!"
The arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants has
confounded the European Union, which no border controls for
travel between 26 countries of its Schengen area but requires
those seeking asylum to remain in the country where they first
arrive until their applications are processed.
The vast majority of those arriving first reach the
continent's southern and eastern edges and are determined to
travel across Europe and seek asylum in more generous countries
further north and west.
Hungary is on a major overland transit route from the Middle
East and Africa for refugees who flee violence and economic
migrants escaping poverty, with more than 140,000 people
crossing its southern border with Serbia this year alone.
Hungarian and Austrian authorities allowed trainloads of
undocumented migrants to reach Germany on Monday. Czech police
said they had detained 214 mostly Syrian migrants headed for
Germany on overnight trains from Vienna and Budapest.
The crisis has prompted the government in Budapest to
reinforce its border with a razor wire fence and deploy
thousands of extra police to try to funnel the flow of migrants
to legal channels rather than allowing them through unchecked.
Faced with the enormous pressure of thousands upon thousands
of migrants arriving in Budapest, Hungary let them board
westbound trains on Monday before unexpectedly shuttering the
train station again on Tuesday morning.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs, when asked why the
railway terminus was closed, said Hungary was trying to enforce
EU law, which requires anyone who wishes to travel within Europe
to hold a valid passport and a Schengen visa.
Hassan, a 47-year-old Syrian, said he and two friends had
each bought tickets to Germany for a total of 370 euros.
"They took 125 euros for each ticket to Munich or Berlin,
then they stopped and forced us from station," he said. "(They)
said station is closed. They said no trains, this station is
closed."
Marah, a 20 year-old girl from Aleppo, Syria, who travelled
with her family, said they had bought 6 tickets for a RailJet
train that was scheduled to leave for Vienna at 9 a.m. on
Tuesday.
"They should find a solution," she told Reuters. "We are
thousands here, where should we go?"
NO "EUROPEAN CALIPHATE"
Hungary's ruling centre-right Fidesz party, led by Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, has struck a combative tone in the
migrant crisis. Antal Rogan, the Fidesz party's parliament
caucus leader, said on Tuesday "the very existence of Christian
Europe" was under threat
"Would we like our grandchildren to grow up in a United
European Caliphate? My answer to that is no," Rogan told the
pro-government daily Magyar Idok.
Rogan criticised EU leaders, including Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, for what he said was an overly lenient
attitude to migration.
"Will Mr. Juncker be there at the funeral of the illegal
migrants who died in the truck (found in Austria last week)?
Because it is irresponsible statements like his that allow human
traffickers to get ill-fated people to do anything."
Orban's chief of staff, Janos Lazar, told a Parliament
committee on Tuesday that immigration must be controlled
tightly.
"I do not think Hungary would need a single immigrant from
Africa or the Middle East," Lazar said. "Europe must use its own
human resources fundamentally and if it wants an immigration
policy it must be regulated and controlled."
"In the past decade... a leftist view has dominated the
European Commission and the European Parliament, that the way to
develop Europe was through allowing everyone in and accepting
everyone without checks, rules and controls."
