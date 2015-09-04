BUDAPEST, Sept 4 The flow of migrants into
Europe is endless and if the European Union does not protect its
borders, tens of millions more may come, Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
"The reality is that Europe is threatened by a mass inflow
of people, many tens of millions of people could come to
Europe," he said. "Now we talk about hundreds of thousands but
next year we will talk about millions and there is no end to
this," he said.
"All of a sudden we will see that we are in minority in our
own continent," he said, urging Europe "to show strength in
protecting our borders."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Matt Robinson)