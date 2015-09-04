* Hungary says to lay on some 100 buses
* Over 1,000 migrants had set out on foot for Austria
* Austria and Germany agree to allow them entry
* Orban: Europeans will be "minority in our own continent"
By Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 4 Long lines of buses left
Budapest on Saturday packed with migrants bound for Austria,
which said it had agreed with Germany to let them in as Hungary
gave in to crowds, including Syrian refugees, that had set out
on foot for western Europe.
Hungary's right-wing government said around 100 buses would
pick up thousands of migrants camped in front of Budapest's main
railway terminus and another 1,200 striding down the main
highway to Vienna led by a one-legged Syrian refugee and
chanting "Germany, Germany!"
Austria said they would be granted entry, regardless of
European Union rules. Smiling migrants boarded the buses, waving
goodbye to Hungarian volunteers and aid workers.
"Because of today's emergency situation on the Hungarian
border, Austria and Germany agree in this case to a continuation
of the refugees' journey into their countries," Austrian
Chancellor Werner Faymann said on his Facebook page.
The Hungarian government cited safety concerns for the
decision to lay on buses, after days of cancelled trains and
confrontation with riot police refusing to let the migrants
pass.
But it appeared to mark an admission that the government had
lost control in the face of overwhelming numbers of migrants
determined to reach western Europe having fled war and poverty
in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
For days, Hungary has cancelled all trains going west to
Austria and Germany, saying it is obliged under EU rules to
register all asylum seekers, who should remain there until their
requests are processed.
Many have refused, determined to get to the richer and more
generous countries of northern and western Europe, mainly
Germany.
Several thousand have been camped outside the Budapest train
station, but on Friday a crowd that swelled to over 1,000 broke
away, streaming through the capital, over a bridge and out onto
the main highway from Budapest to Vienna, escorted by police
struggling to keep the road open.
Clutching pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they
broke through a police barricade.
Others, in Bicske to the west of Budapest, sprinted down
railway tracks, escaping a packed train held back by police for
two days, while in the south they broke down barriers and
wrestled with helmeted riot officers at an overcrowded border
camp near Serbia.
The turmoil contrasted with a pledge by Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban to get to grips with Europe's worst
refugee crisis since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s; parliament
tightened laws that his government said would effectively seal
Hungary's southern border to migrants as of Sept. 15.
Orban hailed "a different era", but Friday brought more
desperate scenes in a crisis that has left Europe groping for
unity. A Pakistani man died, police said. State television said
he had stumbled and hit his head as he ran down train tracks.
"FREEDOM TRAIN"
Hungary has emerged as the main entry point for migrants
reaching the EU by land across the Balkan Peninsula.
Orban, one of Europe's most outspoken critics of mass
immigration, took to the airwaves to issue caustic warnings that
Europeans could become a minority on their own continent.
But his government's plans for a crackdown appeared to be
breaking down in the face of such large numbers headed for
Germany, which had said Syrian refugees could register there
regardless of where they enter the EU, contrary to EU rules.
More than 140,000 migrants have been recorded entering
Hungary so far this year through the EU's external border with
Serbia, where Orban's government is building a 3.5-metre
(11.5-foot) high wall. Countless others may have entered without
registering.
On the border, police gave chase and halted traffic on a
nearby motorway after some 300 migrants fled a crowded reception
centre in Roszke near Serbia.
They were eventually caught, police said, but hundreds broke
out again despite a ring of hundreds of officers in full riot
gear, clutching shields. Some were taken away by bus.
In Bicske, west of Budapest, a two-day standoff ended after
some 300 migrants managed to escape from a train held up by
police demanding they disembark and go to a nearby reception
centre. The remainder went voluntarily.
"No camp. No Hungary. Freedom train," someone had written
with shaving foam on the side of the train.
On Friday, lawmakers adopted some of a raft of measures
creating "transit zones" on the border, where asylum seekers
would be held until their requests are processed and deported if
denied.
The measures introduce jail terms for those who cross the
border without permission or damage the fence, and may
eventually provide for the use of the army.
"Now we talk about hundreds of thousands but next year we
will talk about millions and there is no end to this," Orban
told public radio. "All of a sudden we will see that we are in a
minority in our own continent."
