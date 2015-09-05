* Hungary, overwhelmed, opts to bus migrants on to Austria
* Over 1,000 had set out on foot
* Hundreds broke out of border camp, escaped train
* Austria, Germany agree to allow migrants enter
By Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Sept 5 Long lines of buses packed with
migrants left Budapest bound for Austria on Saturday as Hungary
gave in to determined crowds, including many Syrian refugees,
who had set out on foot for western Europe in defiance of a
right-wing government vowing to stem their tide.
Budapest's Keleti railway terminus, for days a campsite of
migrants barred from taking trains west to Austria and Germany,
rapidly emptied as smiling families boarded a huge queue of
buses, leaving behind them scattered shoes, clothes and
mattresses.
The government said it would deliver around 100 buses to
pick up the migrants in Budapest and another 1,200 striding down
the main highway to Vienna, led by a one-legged Syrian refugee
and chanting "Germany, Germany!"
Austria said they would be granted entry, regardless of
European Union rules.
"Because of today's emergency situation on the Hungarian
border, Austria and Germany agree in this case to a continuation
of the refugees' journey into their countries," Austrian
Chancellor Werner Faymann said on his Facebook page.
The Hungarian government cited safety concerns for the
decision to bus the migrants out, after days of cancelled trains
and confrontation with riot police refusing to let them pass.
But it appeared to mark an admission that the government had
lost control in the face of overwhelming numbers determined to
reach western Europe having fled war and poverty in the Middle
East, Africa and Asia.
Hundreds broke out of an overcrowded camp on the border with
Serbia on Friday; others escaped a stranded train, sprinting
away from riot police down railway tracks, while more still took
to the highway by foot.
"They told us that the buses are going to the Austria
border," said Ahmed, from Afghanistan. "I really don't know if
this is true or false. If it is true, it is great... If it is
true, it is victory. Maybe we can find a way now."
Austria's Red Cross said it expected between 800 to 1,500
people to arrive in its refugee reception centre of Nickelsdorf
at the Hungarian border overnight.
"TRANSIT ZONES"
For days, Hungary has cancelled all trains going west to
Austria and Germany, saying it is obliged under EU rules to
register all asylum seekers, who should remain there until their
requests are processed.
Many have refused, determined to get to the richer and more
generous countries of northern and western Europe, mainly
Germany.
Several thousand have been camped outside the Budapest train
station, but on Friday a crowd that swelled to over 1,000 broke
away, streaming through the capital, over a bridge and out onto
the main highway from Budapest to Vienna, escorted by police
struggling to keep the road open.
Clutching pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they
broke through a police barricade.
The turmoil contrasted with a pledge by Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban to get to grips with Europe's worst
refugee crisis since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s; parliament
tightened laws that his government said would effectively seal
Hungary's southern border to migrants as of Sept. 15.
Orban, one of Europe's most outspoken critics of mass
immigration, hailed "a different era", but Friday brought more
desperate scenes in a crisis that has left Europe groping for
unity. A Pakistani man died, police said. State television said
he had stumbled and hit his head as he ran down train tracks.
The Hungarian's government hard line appeared to be breaking
down in the face of such large numbers headed for Germany, which
had said Syrian refugees could register there regardless of
where they enter the EU, contrary to EU rules.
More than 140,000 migrants have been recorded entering
Hungary so far this year through the EU's external border with
Serbia, where Orban's government is building a 3.5-metre
(11.5-foot) high wall. Countless others may have entered without
registering.
On Friday, lawmakers adopted some of a raft of measures
creating "transit zones" on the border, where asylum seekers
would be held until their requests are processed and deported if
denied.
The measures introduce jail terms for those who cross the
border without permission or damage the fence, and may
eventually provide for the use of the army.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in ALPBACH, Austria
and Karin Strohecker in VIENNA; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)