* Hungary, overwhelmed, opts to bus migrants on to Austria
* Over 1,000 had set out on foot
* Hundreds broke out of border camp, escaped train
* Austria, Germany agree to allow migrants to enter
By Krisztina Than and Karin Strohecker
HEGYESHALOM, Hungary/VIENNA, Sept 5 Thousands of
exhausted migrants streamed into Austria on Saturday, bussed to
the border by a Hungarian government that gave up trying to hold
them back as Europe's asylum system buckled under pressure from
the numbers reaching its frontiers.
After days of confrontation and chaos, Hungary's right-wing
government deployed dozens of buses to move on migrants from the
capital, Budapest, and pick up over 1,000 - many of them
refugees from the Syrian war - who had set off by foot on Friday
down the main highway to Vienna.
Austria said it had agreed with Germany that they would
allow the migrants access, waiving the rules of an asylum system
brought to breaking point by Europe's worst refugee crisis since
the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.
Wrapped in blankets and sleeping bags against the rain, long
lines of visibly exhausted migrants, many carrying small
children, climbed off buses on the Hungarian side of the border
and walked into Austria, receiving fruit and water from aid
workers. Some waiting Austrians held signs that read, "Refugees
welcome".
"We're happy. We'll go to Germany," said a Syrian man who
gave his name as Mohammed. Another, who declined to be named,
said: "Hungary should be fired from the European Union. Such bad
treatment."
Austrian police said 2,000 had arrived at the border, with
many more likely to follow during the day. Trains were laid on
to take them from the border town of Nickelsdorf to Vienna.
Hungary cited traffic safety for its decision to move the
migrants on.
But it appeared to mark an admission that the government had
lost control in the face of overwhelming numbers determined to
reach the richer nations of northern and western Europe at the
end of an often perilous journey from war and poverty in the
Middle East, Africa and Asia.
"Because of today's emergency situation on the Hungarian
border, Austria and Germany agree in this case to a continuation
of the refugees' journey into their countries," Austrian
Chancellor Werner Faymann said on his Facebook page.
On Friday, hundreds broke out of an overcrowded camp on
Hungary's border with Serbia; others escaped from a stranded
train, sprinting away from riot police down railway tracks,
while still more took to the highway by foot led by a one-legged
Syrian refugee and chanting "Germany, Germany!"
The scenes were emblematic of a crisis that has left Europe
groping for answers, and for unity.
"IT IS VICTORY"
By nightfall, the Keleti railway terminus in Budapest, for
days a campsite of migrants barred from taking trains west to
Austria and Germany, was almost empty, as smiling families
boarded a huge queue of buses that then snaked out of the
capital.
The migrants left shoes, clothes and mattresses scattered
behind them. Helicopters circled overhead.
Even as the buses arrived to collect them, some migrants
remained suspicious, mindful of how hundreds of their number had
boarded a train on Thursday that they believed was heading to
the border but was stopped just west of Budapest by riot police
who ordered them into a reception camp.
Ahmed, from Afghanistan, said of the buses to the border:
"If it is true, it is victory. Maybe we can find a way now."
For days, Hungary has cancelled all trains going west to
Austria and Germany, saying it is obliged under EU rules to
register all asylum seekers, who should remain there until their
requests are processed. Many have refused and several thousand
had camped outside the Budapest train station.
On Friday, a crowd that swelled to over 1,000 broke away,
streaming through the capital, over a bridge and out onto the
main highway from Budapest to Vienna, escorted by police
struggling to keep the road open. Some clutched pictures of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The turmoil contrasted with a pledge by Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban to get to grips with a crisis he says
threatens Europe's prosperity, identity and "Christian values";
parliament on Friday tightened laws that his government said
would effectively seal Hungary's southern border to migrants as
of Sept. 15.
Orban, one of Europe's most outspoken critics of mass
immigration, hailed "a different era", but Friday brought more
desperate scenes. A Pakistani man died, police said. State
television said he had stumbled and hit his head as he ran down
train tracks.
More than 140,000 migrants have been recorded entering
Hungary so far this year through the EU's external border with
Serbia, where Orban's government is building a 3.5-metre
(11.5-foot) high wall. Countless others may have entered without
registering.
Hungary says they have been spurred by Germany saying it
would accept asylum requests from Syrian refugees regardless of
where they enter the EU, contrary to EU rules.
On Friday, lawmakers adopted some of a raft of measures
creating "transit zones" on the border, where asylum seekers
would be held until their requests are processed and deported if
denied.
The measures introduce jail terms for those who cross the
border without permission or damage the fence, and may
eventually provide for the use of the army.
