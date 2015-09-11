* Rights group decries "abysmal" conditions at border camp

* Video shows migrants clamouring for food

* Hungarian PM says police doing "remarkable" job

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 11 Hungary's right-wing leader said on Friday any "rebellious" migrants would be arrested, starting next week, after an online video emerged of crowds clamouring for food in a border camp as police in surgical masks tossed them packs of sandwiches.

Police in Hungary, a major flashpoint in Europe's worst refugee crisis since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s, said they had launched an investigation into the scenes, purportedly filmed at a migrant reception centre in Roszke on Hungary's southern border, where thousands cross into the European Union every day.

Human Rights Watch said conditions at the camp were "abysmal".

"The detainees at Roszke are held in filthy, overcrowded conditions, hungry and lacking medical care," said Peter Bouckaert, HRW Emergencies Director, citing video footage and interviews with people who had passed through the camp or were still there.

But Viktor Orban, one of Europe's most vociferous critics of immigration, extolled police for their "remarkable" response faced with the wave of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war trying to transit Hungary to the richer and more generous countries of western and northern Europe.

Orban's government is vowing to clamp down on illegal border crossings under new laws that enter into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and is racing to complete a fence along the length of Hungary's southern frontier with Serbia next month. He warned those who try to cross illegally would face arrest.

"Considering that we are facing a rebellion by illegal migrants, police have done their job in a remarkable way, without using force," Orban told reporters after a meeting with Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party group in the European Parliament.

"They seized railway stations, rejected giving fingerprints, failed to cooperate and are unwilling to go to places where they would get food, water, accommodation and medical care ... They rebelled against Hungary's legal order."

"From the 15th, Hungarian authorities cannot be forgiving of illegal border crossing," he said.

Over 170,000 migrants have entered the EU over the Hungarian border with Serbia this year, with the pace picking up as Greece tries to alleviate islands inundated by boatloads arriving from Turkey. Greece has taken to ferrying migrants to Athens, from where they head north to Macedonia.

'TREAT THEM LIKE HUMAN BEINGS'

Hungary says that as of Tuesday, authorities will receive and start processing asylum requests at the border and transport all those who apply by bus to camps elsewhere in the country. Those migrants who refuse to cooperate will be kept at the border, and those who cross the border illegally, trying to avoid police, face arrest and possible imprisonment.

The government plans to further crack down a week later with a likely decision to send in the army, though Defence Minister Istvan Simiscsko said on Friday that some 3,800 soldiers were already "near" the border. He said 10 km of fence were being completed every day.

On Thursday alone, police registered a record 3,601 migrants entering Hungary. The flow has overwhelmed police up and down the Balkan peninsula, and on Friday video emerged of migrants clamouring for food on Hungary's border with Serbia, with police throwing bags of food into the mass.

It was posted on the YouTube channel of Austrian politician Alexander Spritzendorfer, and was taken by his wife, Michaela Spritzendorfer-Ehrenhauser, who works for the Austrian Catholic diocese of Sankt Poelten.

"It was around 8 o'clock and they were giving dinner to people," Spritzendorfer-Ehrenhauser told Reuters. "There were maybe 100 people trying to catch these plastic bags ... They were not able to organise a camp and treat them like human beings."

Reuters has not been allowed to enter the camp. Spritzendorfer-Ehrenhauser said she took the video while delivering sanitary supplies with the Hungarian Red Cross.

It follows video that emerged earlier this week of a camerawoman from a right-wing Hungarian TV channel kicking and tripping up migrants, including a man with a young child, trying to flee from police on the border.

Police said they had launched an "emergency enquiry" into the scenes at the camp.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the footage showed a detention centre where people spend only a few hours in an "optimal case" but can also remain there for up to two days in a procedure sanctioned by the European Union.

"I can see policemen who have been performing their duties for months, trying to take care of 23,000 migrants arriving continuously day by day while there is no co-operation whatsoever on their part," Kovacs said in an emailed response.

"I can see they are trying to maintain order among those who are unable to line up for food." (Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt, Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Anna Willard)