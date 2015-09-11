* Rights group decries "abysmal" conditions at border camp
* Video shows migrants clamouring for food
* Hungarian PM says police doing "remarkable" job
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Sept 11 Hungary's right-wing leader
said on Friday any "rebellious" migrants would be arrested,
starting next week, after an online video emerged of crowds
clamouring for food in a border camp as police in surgical masks
tossed them packs of sandwiches.
Police in Hungary, a major flashpoint in Europe's worst
refugee crisis since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s, said they
had launched an investigation into the scenes, purportedly
filmed at a migrant reception centre in Roszke on Hungary's
southern border, where thousands cross into the European Union
every day.
Human Rights Watch said conditions at the camp were
"abysmal".
"The detainees at Roszke are held in filthy, overcrowded
conditions, hungry and lacking medical care," said Peter
Bouckaert, HRW Emergencies Director, citing video footage and
interviews with people who had passed through the camp or were
still there.
But Viktor Orban, one of Europe's most vociferous critics of
immigration, extolled police for their "remarkable" response
faced with the wave of migrants, many of them refugees from the
Syrian war trying to transit Hungary to the richer and more
generous countries of western and northern Europe.
Orban's government is vowing to clamp down on illegal border
crossings under new laws that enter into effect on Tuesday,
Sept. 15, and is racing to complete a fence along the length of
Hungary's southern frontier with Serbia next month. He warned
those who try to cross illegally would face arrest.
"Considering that we are facing a rebellion by illegal
migrants, police have done their job in a remarkable way,
without using force," Orban told reporters after a meeting with
Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party group in
the European Parliament.
"They seized railway stations, rejected giving fingerprints,
failed to cooperate and are unwilling to go to places where they
would get food, water, accommodation and medical care ... They
rebelled against Hungary's legal order."
"From the 15th, Hungarian authorities cannot be forgiving of
illegal border crossing," he said.
Over 170,000 migrants have entered the EU over the Hungarian
border with Serbia this year, with the pace picking up as Greece
tries to alleviate islands inundated by boatloads arriving from
Turkey. Greece has taken to ferrying migrants to Athens, from
where they head north to Macedonia.
'TREAT THEM LIKE HUMAN BEINGS'
Hungary says that as of Tuesday, authorities will receive
and start processing asylum requests at the border and transport
all those who apply by bus to camps elsewhere in the country.
Those migrants who refuse to cooperate will be kept at the
border, and those who cross the border illegally, trying to
avoid police, face arrest and possible imprisonment.
The government plans to further crack down a week later with
a likely decision to send in the army, though Defence Minister
Istvan Simiscsko said on Friday that some 3,800 soldiers were
already "near" the border. He said 10 km of fence were being
completed every day.
On Thursday alone, police registered a record 3,601 migrants
entering Hungary. The flow has overwhelmed police up and down
the Balkan peninsula, and on Friday video emerged of migrants
clamouring for food on Hungary's border with Serbia, with police
throwing bags of food into the mass.
It was posted on the YouTube channel of Austrian politician
Alexander Spritzendorfer, and was taken by his wife, Michaela
Spritzendorfer-Ehrenhauser, who works for the Austrian Catholic
diocese of Sankt Poelten.
"It was around 8 o'clock and they were giving dinner to
people," Spritzendorfer-Ehrenhauser told Reuters. "There were
maybe 100 people trying to catch these plastic bags ... They
were not able to organise a camp and treat them like human
beings."
Reuters has not been allowed to enter the camp.
Spritzendorfer-Ehrenhauser said she took the video while
delivering sanitary supplies with the Hungarian Red Cross.
It follows video that emerged earlier this week of a
camerawoman from a right-wing Hungarian TV channel kicking and
tripping up migrants, including a man with a young child, trying
to flee from police on the border.
Police said they had launched an "emergency enquiry" into
the scenes at the camp.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the footage showed a
detention centre where people spend only a few hours in an
"optimal case" but can also remain there for up to two days in a
procedure sanctioned by the European Union.
"I can see policemen who have been performing their duties
for months, trying to take care of 23,000 migrants arriving
continuously day by day while there is no co-operation
whatsoever on their part," Kovacs said in an emailed response.
"I can see they are trying to maintain order among those who
are unable to line up for food."
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt, Writing by Matt
Robinson; editing by Anna Willard)