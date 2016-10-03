Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists after casting his vote during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Budapest, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungary's nationalist Jobbik party called on Monday for Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resign because a referendum on rejecting European Union migrant quotas was rendered invalid by its low turnout.

Jobbik Chairman Gabor Vona told the premier in Parliament that he had weakened Hungary's positions in Europe with a referendum that failed when less than half of Hungarian voters cast a valid vote.

"You need to resign, like David Cameron did, as is the norm in European politics," Vona said. "I know you will not resign, but the least you could offer is an apology."

