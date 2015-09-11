BUDAPEST, Sept 11 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban warned on Friday that his police would take tougher
action from next week against a wave of migrants who he said had
rebelled against authorities, seized railway stations and
refused to be registered.
Hungary, a key transit country for migrants and refugees
trying to reach richer and more generous European Union
countries such as Germany and Sweden, is racing to construct a
fence along its border with Serbia by early October to stem the
flow.
More than 170,000 migrants have crossed into Hungary from
Serbia so far this year. Most try to avoid being registered in
Hungary for fear of being stranded there or returned there later
on, encouraged by a temporary agreement by Germany and Austria
to accept refugees.
"Considering that we are facing a rebellion by illegal
migrants, police have done their job in a remarkable way,
without using force," Orban told reporters after a meeting with
Manfred Weber, chairman of the conservative European People's
Party group in European Parliament.
"They have seized railway stations, refused to give
fingerprints, failed to cooperate, and are unwilling to go to
places where they would get food, water, accommodation and
medical care ... They have rebelled against Hungarian legal
order."
Orban said that, from Sept. 15, when tougher laws on
immigration are due to take effect, migrants who cross Hungary's
border illegally will be arrested.
"From the 15th, Hungarian authorities cannot be forgiving of
illegal border-crossing," Orban said.
He also urged the EU to help Greece, the first EU landing
point for the migrants, many of them refugees from conflicts in
Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan who head on through Macedonia and
Serbia to Hungary.
"There should be a quick decision to create a legal basis
and deploy European forces to the border of Greece to enforce
European law instead of the Greek authorities," Orban said.
Hungary has accused Greece of shirking its responsibility
under EU rules, as the first entry point into the bloc, to
register and process asylum requests by migrants arriving by
boat from Turkey.
Hungarian prisoners and soldiers are working to complete the
massive fence, which is intended to seal Hungary off from
Serbia.
