By Michelle Martin and Marton Dunai
BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany/BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) -
H ungarian leader Viktor Orban said on Wednesday he would propose
that European Union states pay more into the EU budget to help
cope with the refugee crisis and that Greece should allow other
countries to defend its borders to slow the influx.
Hungary lies in the path of the largest migration wave
Europe has seen since World War Two and has registered more than
220,000 asylum-seekers this year.
To stem the flow of migrants, Orban's right-wing government
has built a fence on the Serbian frontier and is constructing
another on Hungary's border with Croatia.
Speaking to journalists in Germany, Orban said EU countries
should pay 1 percent more into the bloc's common budget and cut
EU spending by 1 percent, steps he said would raise 3 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) to deal with the refugee crisis.
Orban, who was attending a meeting of Germany's Christian
Social Union (CSU), allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, said he would propose the move to EU leaders who
are holding an emergency summit in Brussels.
"We should repeat this as many times as necessary to have
the amount of money that we need to handle the crisis," he said.
Orban's CSU hosts rule the southern state of Bavaria, the
first point of arrival for many migrants coming to Europe's
largest economy, and are the only party in Germany which openly
supports Orban. Other German politicians criticised the
invitation to the Hungarian leader, and protesters demonstrated
outside the venue.
Orban said he would suggest to EU leaders that Greece allow
other countries to reinforce its borders to reduce the number of
migrants arriving there, many via a perilous boat journey from
neighbouring non-EU member Turkey.
"We should win Greece over to defer the defence of its
external borders to countries that are willing to defend those
external Greek borders from a law enforcement point of view,"
Orban said, adding that Hungary would be prepared to take part.
Orban also said he would propose separating refugees and
migrants before they enter the European Union's passport-free
Schengen zone and declaring all EU members and candidate
countries "safe" to reduce the influx.
Candidate countries include Albania, the former Yugoslav
Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey. Many
migrants have been travelling through these countries on their
way to more prosperous European states in the north and west.
Orban said he would also propose forming partnerships with
countries needed to solve the crisis such as Turkey and Russia.
He said a global effort should be made to deal with the
refugee crisis: "I will propose at the UN next week that we
should create a global contingent and involve the entire world."
CONTROVERSIAL MEETING
CSU leader Horst Seehofer has drawn widespread criticism for
inviting Orban to the meeting at Kloster Banz, a picturesque
former abbey set among wooded rolling hills in Bavaria.
Protesters gathered outside the venue's gates, blowing
whistles and shouting "No one is illegal. Give people the right
to stay everywhere!" as they held posters with slogans such as
"Mr Orban tear down this wall" and "Fleeing is not a crime".
Markus Rinderspacher, a member of the Social Democrats
(SPD), junior coalition partner in Merkel's government, said
inviting Orban sent the wrong signal.
Anton Hofreiter, co-leader of the opposition Greens, said
Orban's participation made the CSU "an accomplice of someone who
builds barbed wire fences and allows refugees to be beaten".
But Seehofer, speaking to journalists, said Hungary and its
leader were "indispensable for reaching a real solution".
CSU-ruled Bavaria has urged the federal government to
provide more funds to help it cope with the influx of refugees.
