BUDAPEST, Sept 14 Hungary's Prime Minister
Viktor Orban directed hundreds of new policemen to the southern
border with Serbia on Monday to help manage record numbers of
refugees and migrants trying to enter the European Union.
Police rounded up 5,809 people on the border on Sunday,
bringing the number of illegal border crossings to 191,702 this
year as tens of thousands of people, many fleeing Syria's civil
war, trek up through the western Balkans towards Germany.
"You will meet with people who have been deceived. You will
be met with temper and aggression," Orban told new officers he
inaugurated on Monday, calling on police to be humane but
enforce the law in an "uncompromising" manner.
As of Tuesday, Hungarian authorities will receive and start
processing asylum requests at the border and transport those who
apply by bus to camps elsewhere in the country.
Those migrants who refuse to cooperate will be kept at the
border, and those who cross the border illegally, trying to
avoid police, face arrest and possible imprisonment.
"The new rules to take effect from tomorrow will strengthen
the protection of Hungarian borders," Orban told the policemen
gathered in one of Budapest's main squares.
A government website said 868 new officers were inaugurated
at the ceremony.
Orban said the scale of migration required new policemen to
start work before finishing their studies to defend Hungarian
sovereignty and the local way of life.
Police said Hungarian authorities have opened new temporary
reception centres in the western towns of Kormend and
Szentgotthard.
A Reuters photographer in Roszke on the southern border with
Serbia said thousands of migrants were being taken by trains
towards the border with Austria.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Additional
reporting by Krisztina Fenyo and Laszlo Balogh; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)