Syrian refugees raise their arms in front of the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hundreds of migrants resumed protests in front of Budapest's main railway terminus on Wednesday, with riot police lining up on one side of the square.

There was no sign of violence but sentiment was palpably tense, with one migrant holding up a sign saying, "We are under siege." Earlier, migrants briefly blocked a main road at the terminus.

