BUDAPEST Oct 2 Prime Minister Viktor Orban
hailed as "outstanding" the result of Sunday's referendum, in
which Hungarians overwhelmingly rejected European Union migrant
quotas, and said the vote must be taken into account by EU
decision makers.
"Thirteen years after a large majority of Hungarians voted
at a referendum to join the European Union, today Hungarians
made their voices heard again in a European issue," Orban told a
news conference. "We have achieved an outstanding result,
because we have surpassed the outcome of the accession
referendum."
Orban said he would submit an amendment to Hungary's
constitution to put the result of the plebiscite -- which is
invalid because voter turnout fell below the minimum 50 percent
threshold -- into law.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by
Catherine Evans)