BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Hungary's government will
start preparatory work to extend the border fence along its
Serbian frontier eastwards towards Romania, in case migrants
start taking other routes into its territory, the foreign
minister said on Tuesday.
Hungary has already been building a 175-km (110-mile) razor
wire fence on the Serbian boundary, across the main land route
for migrants into the EU.
"We have made the decision to start preparatory works for
the construction of a fence starting from the
Hungarian-Serbian-Romanian border at a reasonable length should
migration pressure shift in the direction of Romania," Foreign
Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of the
continent's loudest opponents of mass immigration, says he is
acting to save Europe's "Christian values" by blocking the main
overland route used by mainly Muslim refugees, through the
Balkans and across his country via its border with Serbia.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been arriving at the
EU's southern and eastern edges and making their to the richer
countries further north and west, in the greatest migration to
Western Europe since World War Two.
Szijjarto said Budapest had informed the Romanian Foreign
Ministry about the plans, which would extend the fence's current
route to a few kilometres beyond the Maros (Mures) river along
the Romanian frontier.
