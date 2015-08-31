Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BUDAPEST A train that left Budapest for Munich at 0910 GMT with migrants on board is standing at the Hungarian-Austrian border at Hegyeshalom waiting for "authorities' action", Hungarian railway operator MAV told Reuters on Monday.
Another train bound for Munich left Budapest at 1110 GMT with hundreds of migrants aboard.
MAV press office did not give any further detail.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.