Migrants wait for a bus which will bring them to a refugee camp, after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST A train that left Budapest for Munich at 0910 GMT with migrants on board is standing at the Hungarian-Austrian border at Hegyeshalom waiting for "authorities' action", Hungarian railway operator MAV told Reuters on Monday.

Another train bound for Munich left Budapest at 1110 GMT with hundreds of migrants aboard.

MAV press office did not give any further detail.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)