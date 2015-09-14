ROSZKE, Hungary, Sept 14 Hungary is using
special trains to transport thousands of migrants from Roszke
near the Serbian border to the Austrian frontier, apparently
without registration, a spokesman for the United Nations refugee
agency (UNHCR) said on Monday.
The development suggested a record surge in arrivals -- with
the number of refugees and migrants reaching nearly 6,000 on
Sunday -- had moved Hungarian authorities to abandon efforts to
have all those entering European Union territory registered on
the spot.
A Hungarian police spokeswoman could not be reached
immediately for comment.
"The situation is that after crossing the border these
people have arrived at the collection point in Roszke, where
there is no official procedure, people are just being
collected," UNHCR spokesman Erno Simon said.
"Earlier these people were being taken to the registration
points ... this is not happening now, but rather, buses are
taking people from the collection point to the Roszke train
station according to our information," he said.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said those arriving were
still registered, although at other locations in Hungary to ease
pressure on authorities in the south.
"Hungary is fulfilling all its international and European
obligations, including registration," Kovacs told Reuters in an
emailed response to questions.
"At the same time we are trying to ease the pressure on
Roszke, therefore the protocol is being followed at those
locations (i.e. at Szentgotthard) where we provide shelter for
migrants," he said.
Simon said since 10 a.m. on Sunday, special trains have been
leaving Roszke train station one after the other without
stopping en route to the Austrian border. On Sunday alone more
than 2,000 people left Roszke on three trains, he said.
"That these people are not being taken to registration
points is confirmed by our information, given that these
registration points are empty," he said.
Simon said the UNHCR learned from volunteers at the Austrian
border that after a four-hour journey the trains arrived there.
A Reuters reporter on the Serbian border saw police putting
people on buses.
At Roszke railway station police were putting hundreds of
migrants on a special train which had at least 15 carriages, a
Reuters reporter said. A policeman told Reuters the trains were
bound for Hegyeshalom at the border with Austria.
