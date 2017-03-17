BERLIN, March 17 There are no signs that a deal
reached between the European Union and Turkey last year to stem
the flow of illegal migrants into the bloc has been suspended by
Ankara, a spokesman for the German government spokesman.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an
interview on Wednesday that Turkey may cancel a migrant
readmission agreement with the European Union, and is also
re-evaluating a $6 billion refugee deal with the bloc.
The German government spokesman said the numbers of migrants
arriving in Greece continued to be very low in the last few
days.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)