BERLIN, March 17 There are no signs that a deal reached between the European Union and Turkey last year to stem the flow of illegal migrants into the bloc has been suspended by Ankara, a spokesman for the German government spokesman.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on Wednesday that Turkey may cancel a migrant readmission agreement with the European Union, and is also re-evaluating a $6 billion refugee deal with the bloc.

The German government spokesman said the numbers of migrants arriving in Greece continued to be very low in the last few days.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)