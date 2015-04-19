* Italy calls for emergency EU meeting this week
* "A tragedy is unfolding in the Mediterranean" - Malta PM
* EU under pressure to strengthen search-and-rescue response
* Boat capsized after rescue hopes prompted rush to one side
(Adds comment by Renzi, Tusk, UNHCR, Maltese minister)
By Antonio Denti
PALERMO, Italy April 19 As many as 700 migrants
were feared dead on Sunday after their boat capsized in the
Mediterranean, raising pressure on Europe to face down
anti-immigrant bias and find money for support as turmoil in
Libya and the Middle East worsens the crisis.
If the death toll is confirmed, it will bring to 1,500 the
total number of people who died this year seeking to reach
Europe - a swelling exodus that prompted Europe to downsize its
seek and rescue border protection program in a bid to deter
them. International aid groups strongly criticised the decision.
After news of Sunday's disaster several government leaders
called for emergency talks and EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini said foreign ministers would discuss the immigration
crisis at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.
European Council President Donald Tusk said he was considering
calling a special meeting of EU leaders, a summit that Renzi had
called for earlier.
Meanwhile Italian and foreign ships and helicopters worked
into the night to find possible survivors. So far 28 people have
been rescued and 24 bodies recovered, Italian authorities said.
The 20 metre-long vessel sank 70 miles from the Libyan
coast, south of the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, as a
large merchant ship approached it. A survivor told the United
Nations' refugee agency UNHCR that 700 people on board, hopeful
the ship would save them, moved to one side, toppling the boat.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said details were still
"nebulous" and that he couldn't estimate the total death count.
French President Francois Hollande said the EU had to do
more, telling Canal+ television that rescue and disaster
prevention efforts needed "more boats, more over flights and a
much more intense battle against people trafficking."
"More EU countries must take responsibility for the refugee
situation," said Sweden's Minister for Justice and migration
Morgan Johansson. He called for an expansion of the EU's Triton
border protection programme, the scheme that recently replaced a
broader search and rescue mission run by Italy.
The Italian "Mare Nostrum" was cancelled last year because
of the cost and because some politicians said it encouraged
migrants to depart by raising their hopes of being rescued.
"It was an illusion to think that cutting off Mare Nostrum
would prevent people from attempting this dangerous voyage,"
said the German government's representative for migration,
refugees and integration, Aydan Ozoguz.
Yet Renzi warned that resolving the crisis was not only a
matter of search and rescue at sea. He said a concerted
international effort was needed to locate and stop people
traffickers, many of whom have flourished during the chaos among
warring clans in Libya.
"We mustn't leave the migrants at the mercy of criminals who
traffic human beings," Renzi told the news conference. "We are
asking not to be left alone."
"LOOKING FOR A BETTER LIFE"
Carlotta Sami, a UNHCR spokeswoman, said initial information
about the capsized boat came from one of the survivors who spoke
English.
This survivor "said that at least 700 people, if not more,
were on board. The boat capsized because people moved to one
side when another vessel that they hoped would rescue them
approached," Sami said.
She later added that "several sources confirm the death of
at least 700 people."
Renzi said Italian and foreign navy and coast guard vessels,
patrol boats and merchant ships, as well as helicopters, were
involved in the search-and-rescue operation, which was being
coordinated by the Italian coast guard in Rome.
Maltese Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said the
survivors and the corpses were on an Italian naval vessel coming
to Malta, from where the survivors would continue on to Italy.
Pope Francis, who has spoken out repeatedly on the migrant
crisis, repeated his call for quick and decisive action from the
international community.
"They are men and women like us, our brothers seeking a
better life, starving, persecuted, wounded, exploited, victims
of war. They were looking for a better life, they were looking
for happiness," he told tens of thousands of people in St.
Peter's Square for his Sunday noon address.
Aid groups have called for the opening of a "humanitarian
corridor" to ensure the safety of the migrants but in Italy
there were also calls to stop the boats from leaving and even to
destroy them.
The leader of the anti-immigrant Northern League party,
Matteo Salvini, called for an immediate naval blockade of the
coast of Libya while Daniela Santanche, a prominent member of
Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party said Italy's navy must
"sink all the boats."
Libya's lawless state, following the toppling of former
leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has left criminal gangs of
migrant smugglers free to send a stream of boats carrying
desperate migrants from Africa and the Middle East.
Around 20,000 migrants have reached the Italian coast this
year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)
estimates. That is fewer than in the first four months of last
year, but the number of deaths has risen almost nine-fold.
Last week, around 400 migrants were reported to have died
attempting to reach Italy from Libya when their boat capsized
.
"A tragedy is unfolding in the Mediterranean, and if the EU
and the world continue to close their eyes, it will be judged in
the harshest terms as it was judged in the past when it closed
its eyes to genocides when the comfortable did nothing," Maltese
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.
