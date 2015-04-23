* EU to step up patrols of Mediterranean after migrant
deaths
* Italy's Renzi calls it "a big step forward"
* Critics say moves are not enough
* Italians rescue 84 from sinking rubber boat off Libya
By Alastair Macdonald and Philip Pullella
BRUSSELS/ROME April 23 Four days after up to 900
desperate people drowned trying to reach Europe from Libya, EU
leaders agreed on Thursday to triple its naval search mission
in the Mediterranean, restoring its funding to last year's
level.
Critics called it a face-saving operation that did not go
far enough to emulate an Italian rescue mission abandoned six
months ago for want of EU support. And divisions remained over
longer-term proposals, ranging from dealing with people
smugglers and African migrant camps to how to redistribute
asylum-seekers around 28 nations where anti-immigrant parties
are on the rise.
But Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who had called for
the emergency summit in Brussels after the deadly sinking of a
crowded vessel on Sunday pierced many Europeans' indifference to
the fate of unwelcome migrants, called it "a big step forward
for Europe".
Countries, including Britain which will send the Royal
Navy's helicopter-carrying flagship, pledged aircraft and boats
to Operation Triton, an EU frontier operation off Italy. Funding
for a similar operation off Greece was also to be increased.
Officials said the difference could be felt within days.
Italy warned that, after nearly 2,000 deaths so far this year
out of nearly 40,000 people making the crossing, a summer season
was starting that could push total arrivals on its shores for
2015 to 200,000, an increase of 30,000 over last year.
"We face a difficult summer," said the summit chairman,
European Council President Donald Tusk. He took pains to warn
that there would be no quick fix for problems that saw more than
600,000 people seek asylum in the European Union last year.
Tripling annual funding to 120 million euros ($130 million)
puts Triton in line with Italy's Mare Nostrum mission. That
rescued 100,000 people last year but was criticised by Germany,
Britain and others for attracting more people to put to sea in
leaky craft supplied by profiteering gangs of traffickers.
In the face of public outrage, governments have muted those
concerns about a "pull factor" and launched what one EU official
said was a Mare Nostrum Mark II, ready to roam the high seas -
although human rights groups worry its border defence mandate
may mean ships stay too far from the trouble spots off Libya.
"DESTROY VESSELS"
Among 17 proposals in a summit communique, leaders agreed to
"undertake systematic efforts to identify, capture and destroy
vessels before they are used by traffickers". It is unclear how
that may be achieved and several leaders said they would need a
U.N. mandate in the absence of a viable Libyan government.
The group that controls Libya's coastal capital Tripoli,
which is not recognised internationally, said it would
"confront" any such EU attacks. And veto-wielding Russia, at
daggers drawn with the EU over Ukraine, could block a mandate.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres criticised the
focus by leaders on trying to quell Libya people traffickers as
they once did Somali pirates: "We are amazed to see that the
huge means and resources allocated to declaring war on smugglers
are not equally invested in saving lives," said Aurelie
Ponthieu, an MSF humanitarian adviser.
"Focusing on keeping people out by cutting their only
existing routes is only going to push people fleeing for their
lives to find other routes, potentially even more dangerous."
Leaders said they would aim for long-term solutions, such as
easing poverty and war in the Middle East and Africa, giving
people in need a chance to ask for asylum before reaching Europe
and opening possible legal routes to migration for some.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country along with
Sweden takes in a large proportion of asylum-seekers, called for
a change in the EU's system of managing asylum claims to better
distribute the pressures across the bloc.
But few governments are willing to take a greater share and
agreements on Thursday were limited. They will consider a
voluntary scheme to ease the burden of arrivals on "frontline"
states in the south - notably Italy, Greece and Malta. And they
plan a pilot project to bring in refugees from abroad and
resettle them around the continent, seeking a broad
distribution.
An initial draft of the statement had suggested 5,000 people
be brought in under this pilot. But there was no figure in the
final agreement, reflecting deep hesitation across the Union.
U.N. CRITICISM
Underlining global attention, the United Nations had
criticised the European response so far and urged it to do more:
"The European Union response needs to go beyond the present
minimalist approach ... which focuses primarily on stemming the
arrival of migrants and refugees on its shores."
EU officials and diplomats said differences among the states
meant the legal mandate of Operation Triton would not be changed
to make it explicitly intended to search for migrants and rescue
them close to the Libyan coast. However, vessel commanders would
have freedom to monitor where they wished to bar illegal entry
to EU waters - and must under maritime law rescue anyone in
trouble.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, seeking to fend off
anti-immigration populists as he faces an election just two
weeks away, pledged a warship, helicopters and support craft.
But he stressed that people picked up would not automatically be
given refuge in Britain and would mostly be delivered to Italian
authorities to deal with.
Even as the leaders gathered, the Italian coast guard picked
up 84 men, all apparently sub-Saharan Africans, from a sinking
rubber boat 35 miles off Libya after receiving a distress call.
There were just 28 survivors from Sunday's disaster,
apparently the worst among migrants fleeing by sea to Europe
from north Africa.
An interfaith funeral was held in Malta for 24 victims, the
only ones whose bodies have been recovered so far from a ship in
which many are believed to have been locked in below deck.
Imam Mohammed El Sadi said what had happened should raise
awareness of the migrants' plight, while Bishop Mario Grech
called for action motivated by love, rather than just the law.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis, Paul Taylor, Adrian
Croft, Jan Strupczweski, Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek,
Foo Yun Chee, Julia Fioretti and Francesco Guarascio in
Brussels, Isla Binnie in Rome and Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin;
Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philippa Fletcher,
Giles Elgood and Frances Kerry)