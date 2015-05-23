TUNIS May 23 At least five Tunisian migrants
died on Saturday when their boat sailing to Italy capsized off
the Tunisian coast, officials said.
"A migrant boat carrying dozens capsized on Saturday off the
coast of Monastir ... Naval forces rescued 49 Tunisian migrants
and recovered five bodies of Tunisian migrants," a naval
official told Reuters.
Boat smugglers make use of Tunisia's proximity to the
Italian island of Lampedusa to ship migrants there, with
Tunisian authorities rescuing dozens of people travelling in
unsafe boats in the past few weeks.
Most boat smugglers prefer to operate out of Libya to
exploit a security vacuum in the neighbouring country struggling
with a power dispute between two governments.
A month after nearly 900 migrants drowned in the worst
Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, the flow of people
desperate to reach a better life in Europe has accelerated as
people smugglers take advantage of calmer seas.
Last week, the European Union agreed a naval mission to
target gangs smuggling migrants from Libya.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Potter)