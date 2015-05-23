(Adds Libya detains 580 migrants)
TUNIS May 23 At least five Tunisian migrants
died on Saturday when their boat sailing to Italy capsized off
the Tunisian coast, officials said.
"A migrant boat carrying dozens capsized on Saturday off the
coast of Monastir ... Naval forces rescued 49 Tunisian migrants
and recovered five bodies of Tunisian migrants," a naval
official told Reuters.
People traffickers make use of Tunisia's proximity to the
Italian island of Lampedusa to ship migrants there. Tunisian
authorities have rescued dozens of people travelling in unsafe
boats in the past few weeks.
Most traffickers prefer to operate out of neighbouring Libya
to exploit a security vacuum in a country split by a power
struggle between two governments.
On Saturday, authorities in Tripoli detained 580 migrants
from sub-Saharan countries who had been waiting at a farm for
smugglers to ship them to Italy, a security official said.
"We found telecommunication devices like GPS, three Thuraya
(satellite) phones, 10 local mobiles, computers and life
jackets," said Abd Al-Naser Azzam, spokesman for a police unit
combat ting illegal migration.
A month after nearly 900 migrants drowned in the worst
Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, the flow of people
desperate to reach a better life in Europe has accelerated as
people smugglers take advantage of calmer seas.
Last week, the European Union agreed a naval mission to
target gangs smuggling migrants from Libya.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Potter and Robin
Pomeroy)