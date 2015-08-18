* EU records three times as many arrivals in July as year
ago
* Italy arrests suspected human traffickers
* Greece seeks EU help, UN says Athens must show leadership
* Germany expects 750,000 refugees this year
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Aug 18 More than three times as many
migrants were tracked entering the European Union by irregular
means last month than a year ago, official data showed on
Tuesday, many of them landing on Greek islands after fleeing
conflict in Syria.
While the increase recorded by the European Union's border
control agency Frontex may be partly due to better monitoring,
it highlighted the scale of a crisis that has led to more than
2,000 deaths this year as desperate migrants take to rickety
boats.
Italian police said they had arrested eight suspected human
traffickers that they said had reportedly forced migrants to
stay in the hold of a fishing boat in the Mediterranean as 49 of
them suffocated on engine fumes.
Some of those traffickers were accused of kicking the heads
of the migrants when they tried to climb out of the hold as the
air became unbreathable, prosecutor Michelangelo Patane told a
news conference in Catania, Sicily.
The dead migrants were discovered last weekend, packed into
a fishing boat also carrying 312 others trying to cross the
Mediterranean to Italy from North Africa.
It was the third mass fatality in the Mediterranean this
month: last week, up to 50 migrants were unaccounted for when
their rubber dinghy sank, a few days after some 200 were
presumed dead when their boat capsized off Libya.
Greece appealed to its European Union partners to come up
with a comprehensive strategy to deal with what new data showed
were 21,000 refugees landed on Greek shores last week alone.
A spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in
Geneva said the European Union should help Greece but that
Athens, which is struggling with a debt crisis, also needed to
show 'much more leadership' on the issue.
Greek officials said they needed better coordination within
the European Union. "This problem cannot be solved by imposing
stringent legal processes in Greece, and, certainly, not by
overturning the boats," said government spokeswoman Olga
Gerovassili.
Nor could it be addressed by building fences, she said.
"EMERGENCY SITUATION"
Hungary, which has attracted criticism from the United
Nations refugee agency with its plans to build a fence to stem
an influx of migrants, said on Tuesday it would send thousands
of policemen to patrol the southern border with
Serbia.
Hungary reported detecting more than 34,800 people in July
crossing its borders from non-EU states, notably via Serbia.
Frontex said it recorded some 107,500 people arriving
outside regular channels in July, after a previous record in
June of over 70,000, and more than three times as many as July
last year.
The most active frontiers were those of the Greek islands in
the Aegean off Turkey, where nearly 50,000 people were recorded
arriving by sea, mainly on Lesbos, Chios, Samos and Kos.
There were chaotic scenes on the island of Kos last week,
where local police locked migrants in an outdoors athletics
stadium to process them. On one occasion police sprayed fire
extinguishers at the crowds to keep them back.
The Greek state eventually charted a passenger ship to house
and process migrants in an attempt to ease conditions onshore,
where many are living in tents, some in shelters made from
cardboard boxes.
Nearly 340,000 such migrants were seen so far this year
arriving in the EU, mainly in Italy, Greece and Hungary. That
was a 175 percent rise on the same period last year and much
more than the 280,000 registered arrivals in all of 2014.
Other EU data shows 625,920 people claimed asylum in the
bloc last year. Frontex officials were not immediately available
to comment on how far the increase in numbers being detected
may be a result of increased monitoring of the frontiers.
In Germany alone, which recorded 203,000 claims last year,
officials said on Tuesday they expect to register some 750,000
refugees this year.
"Syrians and Afghans accounted for a lion's share of the
record number of migrants entering the EU illegally," Frontex
said in a statement. "Most of them, fleeing instability in their
home countries, initially entered Greece from Turkey."
Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said: "This is an
emergency situation for Europe that requires all EU member
states to step in to support the national authorities who are
taking on a massive number of migrants at its borders."
