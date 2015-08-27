* Police find bodies in truck parked on motorway
By Karin Strohecker
PARNDORF, Austria, Aug 27 As many as 50 corpses
were found in a parked lorry in Austria on Thursday, and another
migrant boat sank off Libya, deepening a crisis that is
overwhelming Europe and throwing up new tragedies by the day.
The abandoned refrigerated lorry was found by an Austrian
motorway patrol near the Hungarian border, with fluids from the
decomposing bodies seeping from its back door.
"One can maybe assume that the deaths occurred
one-and-a-half to two days ago," Hans Peter Doskozil, police
chief in the province of Burgenland, told a news conference,
adding that "many things" indicated the migrants were already
dead when the truck crossed the border.
Police said it could take until Friday to determine the
exact number of victims, which they thought were more than 20
and could be as many as 50. They suspected those responsible
were already out of the country.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a summit on the West
Balkans in Vienna: "We are of course all shaken by the appalling
news. This reminds us that we must tackle quickly the issue of
immigration and in a European spirit - that means in a spirit of
solidarity - and find solutions."
A security official in the Libyan city of Zuwara said
several hundred people had been on board a boat that sank off
the coast on Thursday. Some appeared to have been trapped in the
hold when it capsized.
"Some 100 illegal migrants have survived," the official
said, adding that rescue operations were continuing. Those on
board had been from sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan, Syria, Morocco
and Bangladesh, he added.
Even before the latest incidents, the International
Organization for Migration estimated 2,373 people had died so
far this year while trying to reach Europe by sea, and 3,573 in
the past 12 months.
On Thursday, the Swedish coastguard ship Poseidon arrived at
the port of Palermo on the Italian island of Sicily with 52
corpses found on a boat off the coast of Libya on Wednesday.
Most of the victims had been trapped in the hold and died of
asphyxiation, according to survivors.
Poseidon disembarked 471 migrants who were among the more
than 3,000 rescued by several ships on Wednesday.
"There are thousands and thousands of dead lying in the
Mediterranean whose bodies will never be found, and no one is
paying attention," said Palermo's Mayor Leoluca Orlando.
Hundreds of thousands, many fleeing war in countries such as
Syria and Libya, have made it into the European Union. Germany
alone expects 800,000 asylum-seekers this year; Hungary is
building a barbed wire fence along its border with Serbia.
SMELL OF DEATH
Investigations were launched in Austria and Hungary after
the bodies in the lorry were discovered. The truck had Hungarian
number plates, a Hungarian official said.
Helmut Marban, press officer for Burgenland police, said a
highway patrol had spotted the lorry and at first thought it was
damaged or had been in an accident.
"When they checked they found it had no driver and blood was
dripping out of the vehicle and there was a smell of dead
bodies," he said.
Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff,
said a Romanian citizen had registered the number plate in the
eastern Hungarian town of Kecskemet.
The truck was towed to the Austrian village of Nickelsdorf,
close to the Hungarian border, where workers clad in white
protective suits and yellow boots could be seen wheeling body
bags into a building.
Police said forensic experts would work through the night
before the bodies would be transported to Vienna on Friday for
further examination and to help establish their identities and
cause of death.
Gerald Tatzgern, head of the Austrian police unit in charge
of fighting human trafficking, told Austrian broadcaster ORF:
"I see a good chance that we can catch the perpetrators."
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told the summit in
Vienna: "The refugees who died today wanted to save their own
lives by fleeing, but instead lost their lives at the hands of
traffickers."
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she hoped
the tragedy would push member states to "take decisions and
responsibility". European Commissioner Johannes Hahn reiterated
that Brussels would propose within weeks a fresh look at the
situation, with a view to sharing responsibility between
countries.
"We will have another go at quotas. I hope that in the light
of the most recent developments now there is a readiness among
all the 28 (EU member states) to agree on this," he said.
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic put the onus on EU
countries to find a better way to handle the influx of refugees.
"So you have a problem but you are asking us, Serbia, to
come up with the action plan for migrants. You should come up
with an action plan first."
