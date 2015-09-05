(Updates detail on migrants in Austria and Germany, edits)
* Germany gets 6,000 of up to 8,000 expected on Saturday
* "Europe needs to wake up" to crisis - Austrian minister
* Hungary says "millions" may come, eyes army on border
* EU foreign ministers can't agree on coordinated action
By Krisztina Than and Irene Preisinger
HEGYESHALOM, Hungary/MUNICH, Sept 5 Austria and
Germany threw open their borders on Saturday to thousands of
exhausted migrants from the east, bussed to the frontier by a
right-wing Hungarian government that had tried to stop them but
was overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people.
Left to walk the last yards into Austria, rain-soaked
migrants, many of them refugees from Syria's civil war, were
whisked by train and shuttle bus first to Vienna and then on by
train to Munich and other cities in Germany.
By early evening, about 6,000 had arrived in Munich and
nearly 2,000 more were expected on two trains due after
midnight, said Christoph Hillenbrand, head of the Upper Bavaria
regional administration.
Clapped and cheered as they disembarked, new arrivals queued
at registration tents to be screened, fed and clothed. Most were
set to stay in Munich, although more trains were due to take 800
people to Dortmund and 460 to Frankfurt on Saturday evening.
Munich police said Arabic-speaking interpreters were helping
refugees with procedures at the emergency registration centres.
The seemingly efficient Austrian and German reception contrasted
with the disorder prevalent in Hungary.
"It was just such a horrible situation in Hungary," said
Omar, arriving in Vienna with his family.
German Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Neymanns said
Berlin's decision to open its borders to Syrians was an
exceptional case for humanitarian reasons. He said Europe's
so-called Dublin rules, which require people to apply for asylum
in the first EU country they enter, had not been suspended.
"The Dublin rules are still valid and we expect other
European Union member states to stick to them," he said.
After days of confrontation and chaos, Hungary deployed more
than 100 buses overnight to take thousands of the migrants who
had streamed there from southeast Europe to the Austrian
frontier. Austria said it had agreed with Germany to allow the
migrants access, waiving the asylum rules.
"REFUGEES WELCOME"
Wrapped in blankets and sleeping bags, long lines of weary
people, many carrying small, sleeping children, got off buses on
the Hungarian side of the border and walked through the rain
into Austria, receiving fruit and water from aid workers.
Waiting Austrians held signs that read "Refugees welcome".
"We're happy. We'll go to Germany," said a Syrian man who
gave his name as Mohammed; Europe's biggest and most affluent
economy was the favoured destination of most.
Austria said 9,000 people had crossed from Hungary on
Saturday. The Austrian state railway company OeBB estimated it
would have transported 7,500 migrants before stopping services
for the night, with the last train from the border due to arrive
in Vienna at 2100 GMT.
At the frontier with Hungary, Austrian police said the flow
of people had slowed, with some still crossing on foot.
Hungary insisted the bus rides were a one-off as hundreds
more people gathered in Budapest, in what has become Europe's
most acute refugee crisis since the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.
Almost emptied of migrants the night before, the main
Budapest railway station was filling up again, a seemingly
unrelenting human surge northwards through the Balkan peninsula
from Turkey and Greece.
With trains to western Europe cancelled, hundreds set off by
foot for the Austrian border, 170 km (110 miles) away, as others
had tried to do on Friday. The Hungarian authorities allowed
some to board trains taking them to, but not over, the Austrian
border.
HUNGARY'S HAND FORCED
Hungary, the main entry point into Europe's borderless
Schengen zone for migrants, has taken a hard line, vowing to
seal its southern frontier with a new, high fence by Sept. 15.
Hungarian officials have portrayed the crisis as a defence
of Europe's prosperity, identity and "Christian values" against
an influx of mainly Muslim migrants.
In particular, Hungary has lashed out at Germany, which
expects to receive 800,000 refugees and migrants this year, for
declaring it would accept Syrians' requests regardless of where
they entered the EU.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary would deploy police
and troops along its border with Serbia after Sept. 15 if
parliament approved a government proposal.
"It's not 150,000 (migrants coming), that some (in the EU)
want to divide according to quotas, it's not 500,000, a figure
that I heard in Brussels; it's millions, then tens of millions,
because the supply of immigrants is endless," he said.
For days this week, several thousand people camped outside
Budapest's main railway station as trains to western Europe were
cancelled, the government insisting that anyone entering Hungary
must apply for asylum there as EU rules stipulated.
But the logjam broke on Friday when migrants broke out of a
teeming camp on Hungary's frontier with Serbia and others
escaped a stranded train. Hundreds set off for the Austrian
border on foot, chanting "Germany, Germany!"
The scenes were emblematic of a crisis - about 350,000
refugees and migrants have reached the border of the European
Union this year - that has left the 28-nation EU groping for
solutions amid dysfunctional squabbling over burden-sharing.
A German government spokesman said Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Orban had spoken by phone and agreed that the decision to
open the borders was a temporary one made for humanitarian
reasons.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told the newspaper
Oesterreich he wanted European leaders to hold a summit on
migration after an interior ministers' meeting on Sept. 14.
"TIME TO WAKE UP"
At an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on
Saturday, the usual diplomatic conviviality unravelled as they
failed to agree on any practical steps out of the crisis.
Ministers are especially at odds over proposals for
country-by-country quotas to take in asylum seekers.
"Given the challenges facing our German friends as well, all
of Europe needs to wake up," Austrian Interior Minister Johanna
Mikl-Leitner said. "Whoever still thinks that withdrawal from
the EU or a barbed wire fence around Austria will solve the
problem is wrong."
British finance minister George Osborne said Europe and
Britain must offer asylum to those genuinely fleeing
persecution, but must also boost aid, defeat people-smuggling
gangs and tackle the Syrian conflict to ease the crisis.
Pressure to take effective action rose sharply this week
after pictures flashed around the world of a drowned 3-year-old
Syrian Kurdish boy washed up on the beach of a Turkish resort,
personalising the collective tragedy of the refugees.
Aylan Kurdi died with his mother and brother while trying to
cross to a Greek island on a tiny rubber dinghy.
The flow of people risking rickety boats to cross the
Mediterranean, or baton-wielding police on Balkan borders, shows
no sign of abating.
More than 2,000 have died at sea so far this year, including
30-40 on Friday who were reported drowned off Libya's coast.
The Greek coastguard said on Saturday that about 13,370
migrants and refugees had been ferried from Greece's eastern
islands to Athens since Monday.
A record 50,000 people hit Greek shores in July alone, and
were ferried from islands unable to cope to the mainland by a
government floundering in financial crisis and keen to dispatch
them into Macedonia, whence they enter Serbia and then Hungary.
Writing by Matt Robinson and Mark Heinrich
Budapest, Angelika Gruber in Vienna, Shadia Nasralla in Alpbach,
Austria, Francois Murphy in Salzburg, Michael Shields in Zurich,
Robin Emmott in Luxembourg and Thomas Seythal in Berlin; Writing
by Matt Robinson and Mark Heinrich; Editing by David Clarke)