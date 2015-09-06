(Adds updated German figures, Netanyahu, Greek police chief)
By Michael Shields and Irene Preisinger
VIENNA/MUNICH, Sept 6 Austria said on Sunday it
planned to end emergency measures that have allowed thousands of
refugees stranded in Hungary into Austria and Germany since
Saturday morning.
Austria had suspended its random border checks after
photographs of a Syrian toddler lying dead on a Turkish beach
showed Europeans the horror faced by those desperate enough to
travel illegally into the heart of Europe, which is deeply
divided over how to cope.
After 71 people suffocated in the back of a truck abandoned
on an Austrian highway en route from Hungary, and as thousands
headed from Budapest towards Austria on foot, Vienna had agreed
with Germany to waive rules requiring refugees to register an
asylum claim in the first EU country they reach.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said that decision was
being revised following "intensive talks" with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and a telephone call with Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, bitterly opposed to the waiver.
"We have always said this is an emergency situation in which
we must act quickly and humanely. We have helped more than
12,000 people in an acute situation," Faymann said.
"Now we have to move step-by-step away from emergency
measures towards normality, in conformity with the law and
dignity."
Hungary laid on over 100 buses to the border on Saturday
night after Austria said it had agreed to the emergency
measures, to the relief of thousands of migrants and refugees
stranded in Budapest after travelling through the Balkans and
Greece, many of them fleeing civil war in Syria.
Others set off from a station to make the 170-km (110-mile)
journey on foot. A platforms filled up again on Sunday.
Germany has said it expects to receive 800,000 refugees and
migrants this year, and urged other EU members to open their
doors.
'IT'S GETTING TIGHT'
At the station in Munich, state capital of Bavaria, a few
dozen well-wishers turned up to cheer the new arrivals. Those
who stopped to speak told of weeks of arduous travel by land and
sea. Some seemed intimidated by the welcoming applause.
The president of the Upper Bavarian government, Christoph
Hillenbrand, said he expected 13,000 migrants to reach the city
on Sunday, up from a previous estimate of 11,000, following
6,800 arrivals on Saturday. Hillenbrand, adding that 11,000
could arrive on Monday, said Munich was running out of capacity.
Authorities there were using a disused car showroom and a
railway logistics centre as makeshift camps, and were adding a
further 1,000 beds to 2,300 already set up at the city's
international trade fair ground. About 4,000 people were sent to
other German states.
"It's getting tight," Hillenbrand told reporters at the
train station.
Merkel's decision to allow the influx has caused a rift in
her conservative bloc, with her Bavarian allies saying she had
pushed ahead without consulting the federal state
administrations dealing with the problem on the ground.
The political rift is greater across Europe, with Hungary's
Orban accusing Berlin of encouraging the influx.
"As long as Austria and Germany don't say clearly that they
won't take in any more migrants, several million new immigrants
will come to Europe," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Orban has portrayed the crisis as a defence of Europe's
prosperity, identity and "Christian values" against a tide of
mainly Muslim migrants. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen
accused Germany of looking to lower wages and hire "slaves".
Hungary, the main entry point for migrants into Europe's
borderless Schengen zone, plans to seal its southern frontier
with a new, high fence by Sept. 15.
Some EU states say the focus should be on tackling the
violence in the Middle East that has caused so many to flee.
British Prime Minister David Cameron wants to hold a vote in
parliament in early October to allow it to join air strikes by a
U.S.-led coalition on Islamic State in Syria, London's Sunday
Times said, and Le Monde reported that France was also
considering joining.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday
rejected a call by opposition leader Isaac Herzog to give refuge
to Syrian refugees, saying the country was too small to take
them in.
Israel is "not indifferent to the human tragedy" of refugees
from Syria, Netanyahu said in remarks at a Cabinet meeting,
noting that Israeli hospitals had been treating wounded from
that country's civil war.
SYMPATHY
In Budapest's Keleti station, migrants and refugees followed
handwritten signs in Arabic directing them to trains to
Hegyeshalom on the Austrian border, and volunteers handed out
food and clothing.
On the frontier, long lines of people, many wrapped in
blankets or sleeping bags and carrying sleeping children, got
off buses on the Hungarian side and walked across into Austria.
"We're happy. We'll go to Germany," said a Syrian who gave
his name as Mohammed.
But on Hungary's border with Serbia, there were reports that
people had spent the night in the rain without food or shelter.
"While Europe rejoiced in happy images from Austria and
Germany yesterday, refugees crossing into Hungary right now see
a very different picture - riot police and a cold hard ground to
sleep on," Amnesty International researcher Barbora Cernusakova
said in a statement.
The numbers in Europe are small compared to the almost 4
million refugees in Syria's neighbours Lebanon, Turkey and
Jordan, and Pope Francis called for every European church parish
and religious community to take in one migrant family each.
But a poll in the French newspaper Aujourd'hui en France
showed 55 percent of French people opposed to softening rules on
granting refugee status.
European leaders are due to expand their list of "safe"
countries to which migrants looking for a better life but not in
fear of life and limb can be returned.
DANGEROUS CROSSING
The flow of people risking the dangerous journey on flimsy
boats across the Mediterranean shows no sign of abating, as they
flee the four-year-old civil war in Syria that has killed about
250,000 civilians, and wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa.
On the Greek island of Lesbos, about 500 Afghans protesting
at lengthy identification procedures scuffled with police. A
ferry took 1,744 migrants and refugees to Athens from Lesbos on
Sunday and another one with 2,500 on board was expected later in
the day, the coast guard said.
A record 50,000 people hit Greek shores in July alone, and
were ferried from islands unable to cope to the mainland. There,
a government in financial crisis is keen to dispatch them into
Macedonia, from where they enter Serbia and then Hungary.
A local Greek police chief near the Greek-Macedonian border
said about 7,000 refugees were currently crossing from Greece
into Macedonia.
More than 2,000 refugees have died at sea in the
Mediterranean so far this year. The Cypriot coast guard picked
up 114 Syrian refugees on Sunday who were adrift in a fishing
boat.
