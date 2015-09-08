(Adds comments from White House spokesman)
* 400,000 projected to cross in 2015, 450,000 next year
* Record 7,000 refugees arrived in Macedonia on Monday
* 30,000 on Greek islands including 20,000 on Lesbos
* "Cannot be a German solution to a European problem"
* UN envoy Sutherland calls for "fair allocation" in EU
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 8 At least 850,000 people are
expected to cross the Mediterranean seeking refuge in Europe
this year and next, the United Nations said on Tuesday, giving
estimates that already look conservative.
The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR called for more cohesive
asylum policies to deal with the growing numbers.
Many are refugees from Syria, driven to make the voyage by
intensified fighting there and worsening conditions for refugees
in surrounding countries due to funding shortfalls in aid
programmes, UNHCR said.
"In 2015, UNHCR anticipates that approximately 400,000 new
arrivals will seek international protection in Europe via the
Mediterranean. In 2016 this number could reach 450,000 or more,"
it said in an appeal document.
Spokesman William Spindler said the prediction for this year
was close to being fulfilled, with 366,000 having already made
the voyage. The total will depend on whether migrants stop
attempting the journey as the weather gets colder and the seas
more perilous.
So far, the numbers do not appear to have slowed down as the
colder months approach, with many appearing spurred on by
Germany's announcement that it will ease the rules for Syrians
seeking refuge who first reach the European Union through other
countries.
A single-day record 7,000 Syrian refugees arrived in the
former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia on Monday, while 30,000
are on Greek islands, most of them on Lesbos, it said.
Many arrive first in Greece, then leave the EU to travel up
through the Balkans to Hungary and onward to Germany.
"So obviously the discussions this week in Europe are taking
even on greater urgency because it obviously cannot be a German
solution to a European problem," UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa
Fleming told a news briefing.
UNHCR chief Antonio Guterres called for an increase in the
number of legal ways for refugees to come to Europe, such as an
increase in number of visas and ways to reunite people with
their families.
"I am convinced that with the proper instruments in place,
this will be much easier to manage," he told a news conference
in Paris.
Germany told its European partners on Monday they must take
in more refugees as it handles record numbers of asylum
seekers.
The European Union's executive Commission is expected to
unveil a programme this week that would redistribute 160,000
asylum seekers who arrive in Italy, Hungary and Greece.
Peter Sutherland, special representative of the U.N.
secretary-general for migration and development, called for a
"harmonised system" and "fair allocation" in the European Union.
He said Europe's "Dublin rules" requiring asylum seekers to
apply in the first EU country they reach would have to be
amended, or they could jeopardise the principles of border
control-free travel in the bloc's Schengen zone.
"Coherence is going to require leadership and leadership
before we see the destruction of great achievements like the
Schengen agreement," he warned. "I think Dublin doesn't work."
GLOBAL RESPONSE
Other countries - including the United States, wealthy Gulf
states and Japan - must face their responsibilities, he said.
The White House on Tuesday said the Obama administration is
taking into account the urgency of the migrant crisis in Europe
as it considers further steps that the United States can take.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to discuss the
options at a briefing with reporters but said: "Everyone is well
aware of the sense of urgency."
Germany's decision last month to open its doors to Syrians
who arrived elsewhere in the EU has brought the issue sharply
into focus, as did images last week of a drowned Syrian toddler
washed up on a Turkish beach, which appeared on newspaper front
pages across the continent.
Germany alone expects 800,000 asylum applications this year,
including those who have crossed the Mediterranean, others from
Balkan states and some who arrived in previous years.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Europe
needed to implement a joint system for dealing with asylum
seekers and agree to binding quotas on how to distribute
refugees across the continent.
"This joint European asylum system cannot just exist on
paper but must also exist in practice. I say that because it
lays out minimum standards for accommodating refugees and the
task of registering refugees," she told a joint news conference
with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Berlin.
"Our responsibility is deeply moral. It is a human
responsibility," he said. "We have to do this together. There
are 28 countries in the EU with the same responsibility."
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that if
countries in eastern Europe and elsewhere continued to resist
accepting their fair share of refugees, the Schengen system
would be at risk.
Austria meanwhile said it would improve accommodation for
asylum seekers as winter approaches and increase capacity at
refugee-processing centres in anticipation of tens of thousands
of new arrivals.
Smaller central and eastern European Union states have
rejected any mandatory quotas for taking in refugees as the
European Commission prepares to present a plan to that end.
Poland however indicated it could accept more migrants than
the 2,000 it announced earlier. Spain said it was ready to
accept as many refugees as the Commission proposes, reversing
course after saying it was being asked to take too many.
Britain, which is exempt from common EU asylum policies,
announced this week it will take thousands of refugees directly
from camps in the region, but not from among those who have
reached other EU countries.
Britain has taken in fewer Syrians than other EU countries
but has given Europe's biggest donations in aid to the region,
arguing that this is more effective assistance for millions of
displaced Syrians than accepting thousands as refugees.
Four million Syrians are registered as refugees in Turkey,
Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. Another 8 million are displaced within
Syria itself.
UNHCR's Fleming welcomed separate offers announced by
Britain and France on Monday to take in Syrian refugees, but
said reception centres must be set up in countries including
Hungary, Greece and Italy to process asylum claims.
"Those can only work if there is a guaranteed relocation
system whereby European countries saying yes will take X number.
We believe it should be 200,000 - that's the number we believe
need relocation in Europe countries," Fleming said.
Noting that Europe has a population of half a billion, she
added: "It is a manageable situation if the political will were
there."
She also appealed for more aid for UN programmes for
displaced Syrians within the Middle East, saying funding
problems were creating conditions that encouraged refugees to
leave the camps for Europe.
The UN World Food Programme's operation to feed Syrians
costs $26 million a week, but it has cut rations to 1.3 million
refugees due to a funding shortage, spokeswoman Bettina Luescher
said. "Basically now the refugees are living on around 50 cents
a day in those countries around Syria."
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva, John Irish in
Paris; Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Graff,
Giles Elgood and Lisa Shumaker)