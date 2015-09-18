BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Europeans have failed to
protect their external borders in the face of a migration crisis
and are shifting blame and responsibility onto each other, the
chairman of European Union leaders said, calling for a credible
European migration policy.
European Union leaders are to meet for an extraordinary
summit on migration next Wednesday in Brussels to decide how to
deal with more than 500,000 migrants that have arrived in Europe
only this year mainly from war-torn Syria and Iraq.
Donald Tusk, who presides over summits of leaders of the
EU's 28 countries, wrote in an invitation letter to the heads of
state and government that the crisis was a test of Europe's
humanity and responsibility and that migration would remain a
challenge for many years to come.
"We as Europeans are currently not able to manage our common
external borders, hence some States decided to protect
themselves by closing their national ones," Tusk said.
"The protection of the European community is our first duty
and obligation and we have failed on this front. For too long
our discussions have centred around shifting the responsibility
onto others," he wrote in the letter.
He said it was essential to establish a credible European
migration policy. Discussions on Wednesday should also touch on
issues like how to help Itay, Greece and Hungary, which are the
most exposed to the inflow of migrants and cooperation with the
Western Balkan countries through which the migrants travel.
The leaders must also talks about cooperation with Turkey
which has already taken in more than 2 million refugees and
other countries bordering Syria.
The EU should also agree to provide more funds to the High
Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme and
discuss the implementation of agreements on return and
readmission of migrants.
"There is however one issue which cannot wait. The World
Food Program needs money to provide food to 11 million people in
Syria and in the region. I would like to appeal to all of you
not to wait until our meeting and provide donations to the World
Food Programme," Tusk said in the letter.
