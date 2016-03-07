BRUSSELS, March 7 EU leaders will meet Turkish
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Brussels as the bloc is
looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and
migrants flowing into Europe.
After meting Davutoglu, the EU leaders will themselves
convene to discuss the migration crisis, possibly formalising
the closure of the Balkan route out of Greece and pledging help
to Athens.
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"It's important that we help the continent of Europe to
secure its external border. That's in our interest and that's
why we're sending British ships to do just that.
"This does underline the special status we have in this
organisation because of course we're not in the Schengen
no-border zone. We keep our own strong borders so migrants that
come to Europe aren't able to come to the UK and it's important
that everyone understands that."
"We have an absolutely rock-solid opt-out from these things.
There's no prospect of Britain joining a common asylum process
in Europe. We'll have our own asylum approach, our own way of
doing things, keeping our borders. Again it underlines the best
of both worlds, the special status that we have. I'll be in
these discussions, able to make arguments, able to make sure we
deal with this problem that is good for all of Europe. Even
outside the EU, we would be affected by the migration crisis
like this. But at the end of the day we maintain our borders and
our own way of doing things because we have the best of both
worlds.
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
"Cooperating with Turkey doesn't mean we should not be
extremely vigilant about press freedom."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"We want the number of illegal refugees to decrease and not
just for a few countries but for all countries, that means
including Greece. That's why we need a sustainable solution
which realises the security of the external border which is a
prerequisite for Schengen. For the maritime border that's only
possible with Turkey. Finally we want to fight illegal migration
and that's only possible together with Turkey."
"I hope that in reaching these goals we will make a step
forward today but that will require difficult negotiations so I
think it will take a few hours until we will have a result."
TURKISH PRIME MINISTER AHMET DAVUTOGLU
"I am back in Brussels for the second EU-Turkey summit in
three months. This summit itself shows how indispensable Turkey
is for the EU and the EU for Turkey. We have many challenges in
front of us. The only way to respond to these challenges is
solidarity. At the end of the day our continent is our continent
all together. We have to see the whole picture, not just
irregular migration but the whole future of our continent is on
the table where we need solidarity between us."
"I am sure these challenges will be solved through our
cooperation and Turkey is ready to work with the EU. Turkey is
ready to be a member of the EU as well. Today I hope this summit
will not just focus on irregular migration but also the Turkish
accession process to the EU. It will be a success story and a
turning point in our relations in a positive way."
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT MARTIN SCHULZ
"I had a very open exchange with the prime minister who
disagreed with my view... I insisted that for the European
Parliament, that for the EU freedom of media is a key element of
our European identity... I took note of the explanation of the
prime minister."
"Freedom of the media ... is a non-negotiable element of our
European identity."
"We have a need for Turkey that goes beyond political
controversies."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS
"I am looking forward to substantial progress in this
meeting with Turkey... At the same time it's necessary to
accelerate the relocation process... and to have a credible
relocation process."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE
"(All of the talks with Turkey) are meant to take as big as
possible a step today on the refugee issue. In particular, this
is about the flows from Turkey to Europe. We also have to speak
about the issue of Greece and the Western Balkans. How can we
end this streaming through of people how can we close the
Western Balkan route."
"You are talking about pledges, I think it is more about
coming to a joint approach and I'm moderately optimistic that we
can take such steps today."
On flying migrants from Turkey to Europe directly:
"That's a Turkish wish for the longer term. They know that
to make it possible we need to be in sight of a zero (no
migrants coming to Europe illegally through Turkey). The
Netherlands have always said that if we get close to zero the
European Union should naturally be ready to... relieve Turkey
and that means in that situation to take people from Turkey, in
much lower numbers than come illegally now."
