By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, July 24
GENEVA, July 24 Almost 100,000 boat people have
made the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe
this year, a roughly 60 percent increase on the whole of last
year, and about 800 have died in the attempt, the U.N. refugee
agency said on Thursday.
The exodus has surged this year, as far more migrants put
their lives in the hands of smugglers or unseaworthy vessels in
a desperate attempt to reach Europe.
More than 75,000 made the trip in the first six months of
the year, landing up in Italy, Greece, Spain and Malta, the
UNHCR agency said. Their number included 10,500 children,
two-thirds of them unaccompanied or separated from their
families.
The number of the whole of 2013 was around 60,000.
The UNHCR also said that this year the numbers are
accelerating: 21,000 have reached Italy since the beginning of
July.
Meanwhile, more than 260 people have died or gone missing in
the past 10 days, bringing to 800 the total number of deaths so
far in 2014, compared with 600 in the whole of 2013 and 500 in
2012.
"Europeans need to take urgent action to stop this
catastrophe getting worse in the second half of 2014," U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
Many of the migrants are fleeing violence in Eritrea and
Syria, and most travel from Libya or elsewhere in North Africa.
"Rescued refugees and migrants have reported handing over
their life savings to smugglers, in order to travel in
unseaworthy and overcrowded dinghies, packed into a few metres
of space without food, water or life jackets," the UNHCR
statement said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)